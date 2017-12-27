49ers hope to find a way to limit Reuben Foster’s injuries

Getty Images

If the 49ers are going to make good on running back Carlos Hyde‘s prediction of a Super Bowl run in 2018, it would help to have linebacker Reuben Foster on the field for the entire season.

Foster, one of the team’s two first-round picks this year, joined the team while rehabbing a shoulder injury, missed time with an ankle injury, dealt with a rib injury and left the last two games after suffering stingers.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said those stingers are unrelated to the previous shoulder injury, but added that the team would like to find ways to limit the injuries incurred by both Foster and rookie safery Adrian Colbert in 2018. Colbert has also dealt with several nagging injuries this season.

“It’s something we definitely have to look into, especially the amount that it’s happened to both of them,” Shanahan said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “That’s one of the things that makes them best, how hard that they do hit. But, I think we’re going to have to look into it a lot this season, based off techniques and things like that, if we could not lose what they do so great, but also put them in a better position to stay healthy.”

Shanahan said both players will be limited in practice this week, but are expected to play as the team tries to wrap up the year with a five-game winning streak.