A.J. Bouye believes Jaguars needed loss to 49ers

Last Sunday’s loss to the 49ers left the Jaguars without a path to a bye in the first round of the playoffs and featured members of the defense arguing with each other on the sideline as the unit had one of its shakiest outings of the year.

For some, that would be reason to worry about the team as it heads toward the postseason for the first time since 2007. Others, like cornerback A.J. Bouye, find a silver lining in the dark cloud.

“I hate to say this, but we needed this,” Bouye said, via the Florida Times-Union. “It humbled a lot of people. We recognize it and we’ve got to get ready for [Tennessee] and just get it rolling going into the playoffs.”

The wakeup call is a popular notion when a team that’s in a good groove takes one on the chin and there are certainly examples of teams stumbling before finding great success. We’ll see if the Jaguars can fall into that category and coach Doug Marrone has already said that the team won’t be throttling down in Week 17 so they’ll have an opportunity to get right back on the horse.