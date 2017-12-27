B.J. Goodson becomes 22nd player on Giants’ IR

Getty Images

The Giants placed B.J. Goodson on injured reserve Wednesday, the team’s 22nd player on the list. The Giants promoted receiver Marquis Bundy from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Goodson injured his shin in the season opener after making 18 tackles against the Cowboys. He missed two games with that injury. He returned for four games before injuring his ankle, and the Giants have made him inactive for six of the past eight games.

He finished the season with 53 tackles, two passes defensed and a forced fumble.

Bundy has never played in a regular-season game. He entered the NFL as a rookie free agent in 2016 with the Cardinals and spent most of last season on Arizona’s practice squad.

He joined the Giants after the Cardinals released him August 18 and has spent the entire season on the Giants’ practice squad.

The team also announced the signings of receiver Canaan Severin and defensive lineman Kristjan Sokoli to the practice squad.