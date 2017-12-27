Bill Belichick on James Harrison: We’ll see how it goes

Posted by Josh Alper on December 27, 2017, 11:09 AM EST
The Patriots signed linebacker James Harrison on Wednesday and Harrison’s arrival in New England was the focus of several questions for Patriots coach Bill Belichick at a Wednesday press conference.

Belichick said he didn’t have much personal familiarity with Harrison before Harrison came for a visit on Tuesday and said “it’s always good to meet somebody” when asked how that visit went. Belichick was also asked about the prospect of Harrison providing intel about the Steelers, but said “I don’t really know what that has to do with it” while pointing out that the team was playing the Jets this week.

In general, Belichick’s stance on Harrison’s arrival was that the Patriots will see how things play out. That was well illustrated by his response to a question about Harrison’s playing style.

“He’s played outside linebacker for the Steelers. We’ll see how it goes,” Belichick said.

Belichick’s taken the wait-and-see response with veteran additions many times in the past and the results have varied. Sunday’s game will offer the first chance to see how this flier pans out.

  1. I don’t know why people assume that BB brought in Harrison for when the Pats play the Steelers……the Steelers won’t even make it to the AFCCG so it’s a non-event

  3. Belichick was also asked about the prospect of Harrison providing intel about the Steelers, but said “I don’t really know what that has to do with it” while pointing out that the team was playing the Jets this week.

    Right. He should really consider entering politics. The Steelers cut the guy because he wasn’t good enough to play, even after the Shazier injury. Bill wanted to sign him for one reason and one reason alone–to get Harrison to tell him everything he knows about the Steelers offense and defense. As soon as he has all the information he wants he’s going to cut him. I can’t believe Harrison actually thinks they are interested in him. He’ll never play a down.

  4. I have serious reservations the Steelers even get past the Jags. In the past, New England has taken some nasty in-season losses that turned out to be much needed and humbling. Starting to think that playing down to and getting whipped against a much lesser team(record wise) may be huge to reigniting their fire come playoff time.

    Would anyone be surprised if Jacksonville went into Heinz field and beat the Steelers 31-13?

  5. Harrison will be cut right after the Pats-Steelers game, if there is one. I don’t know why more teams don’t follow Belicheks method….sign a player off the Pats practice squad a week or two before they play them, then, cut him right after the game.

    Of course, if teams started doing that to the Pats, their fans would be on here screaming about cheating.

  6. Belichick was also asked about the prospect of Harrison providing intel about the Steelers
    ———————-

    Stop, just stop with this nonsense. BB did not bring him in to get “intel”. He doesn’t need to, obviously, with a very winning record against the Steelers. So, please just stop. Its silly.

    -Steelers fan

  7. Heh, someone last night in the comments called it down to the exact words: “We’ll see how it goes”. That’s all he really can say, I’m sure Bill has some specific uses that should apply exactly to Harrison’s skill set, even minimal help on the pass rush would be good for the Patriots right now. I guess we’ll see, maybe next Sunday, maybe a few weeks after that.

  8. “Would anyone be surprised if Jacksonville went into Heinz field and beat the Steelers 31-13?”

    Well… I was surprised when they went into San Fran and got whooped, so…

  9. Jacksonville has no chance to beat the Steelers in Heinz Field. In the previous match Ben, Bell, Martavis, Juju were playing 50%, now they are playing 100%. Not to mention that now MacDonald, Hilton and Haden are playing their best football.

  10. Harrison won’t make any difference. The Steelers are 12-3 without him. Patriots are gonna lose at home in the divisional round to either KC or Baltimore anyway so he’ll be watching the AFCCG from home. Which is in Pittsburgh hahahaha

  11. whenwilliteverend says:
    December 27, 2017 at 11:15 am
    Belichick was also asked about the prospect of Harrison providing intel about the Steelers, but said “I don’t really know what that has to do with it” while pointing out that the team was playing the Jets this week.

    Right. He should really consider entering politics. The Steelers cut the guy because he wasn’t good enough to play, even after the Shazier injury. Bill wanted to sign him for one reason and one reason alone–to get Harrison to tell him everything he knows about the Steelers offense and defense. As soon as he has all the information he wants he’s going to cut him. I can’t believe Harrison actually thinks they are interested in him. He’ll never play a down.

    Are you kidding me? Those 2 teams have played each other numerous times over the past several years. They know each other well. How about a more obvious reason; the Patriots have very little depth at their outside linebacker/DE position and a veteran player that can provide 5-15 plays a game might be a good addition.

  12. 31nflteamsrock says:
    December 27, 2017 at 11:14 am
    “Moneypenny, any word from 007?”

    whenwilliteverend says:
    December 27, 2017 at 11:15 am
    He’ll never play a down.
    ——————————

    Not only will he play he will make a play that will make a difference in a playoff game.

    Just when I think people that think the signing is only for a playbook are clueless, somebody jumps on the double agent fantasy, and I have question humanity as a whole.

  13. whenwilliteverend says:
    December 27, 2017 at 11:15 am

    Bill wanted to sign him for one reason and one reason alone–to get Harrison to tell him everything he knows about the Steelers offense and defense. As soon as he has all the information he wants he’s going to cut him. I can’t believe Harrison actually thinks they are interested in him. He’ll never play a down.
    ——————————————————————————————————————-
    So when Harrison plays 10-15 snaps a game for the rest of this season, will you come back and say you were wrong?

  14. Wow the conspiracy whiners are out in full force.
    Did anyone say anything two weeks ago when right after we beat the Steelers they brought in Steven Ridley?
    It’s not just a coincidence.

  16. whenwilliteverend says:
    December 27, 2017 at 11:15 am

    Bill wanted to sign him for one reason and one reason alone–to get Harrison to tell him everything he knows about the Steelers offense and defense.
    ————————-

    What more does Belichick need to know?

