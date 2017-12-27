Bill Belichick on James Harrison: We’ll see how it goes

Getty Images

The Patriots signed linebacker James Harrison on Wednesday and Harrison’s arrival in New England was the focus of several questions for Patriots coach Bill Belichick at a Wednesday press conference.

Belichick said he didn’t have much personal familiarity with Harrison before Harrison came for a visit on Tuesday and said “it’s always good to meet somebody” when asked how that visit went. Belichick was also asked about the prospect of Harrison providing intel about the Steelers, but said “I don’t really know what that has to do with it” while pointing out that the team was playing the Jets this week.

In general, Belichick’s stance on Harrison’s arrival was that the Patriots will see how things play out. That was well illustrated by his response to a question about Harrison’s playing style.

“He’s played outside linebacker for the Steelers. We’ll see how it goes,” Belichick said.

Belichick’s taken the wait-and-see response with veteran additions many times in the past and the results have varied. Sunday’s game will offer the first chance to see how this flier pans out.