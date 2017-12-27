Bruce Arians still enjoys job, if not questions about future

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 27, 2017, 6:44 AM EST
Getty Images

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians declared #fakenews on yesterday’s report that he had and the Cardinals had agreed to part ways after the season, and said he had many other goals he’d like to accomplish there.

Via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, Arians colorfully disputed the report suggesting this was his final week coaching the Cardinals, bringing it up before anyone had to.

“If you want to ask me about this fake news story that has come up – I’m quoting the President now – nothing has changed. I don’t know where all that s–t came from,” Arians said with a laugh. “Nothing has changed for the last month and a half and everybody keeps asking the same question. . . .

“I have no idea. I don’t even know who in the heck this guy is. I don’t know where these supposed meetings took place. That’s fun. It was good reading.”

Because of some health issues in recent years, there has been increased speculation about the future of the 65-year-old two-time NFL coach of the year. He joked that he now knows how Larry Fitzgerald feels after years of reports of his retirement.

“I’m getting a little tired of it, yeah,” he said. “There will come a time and a place when we decide what we’re going to do. I guess Larry (Fitzgerald) has put up with this for like eight years. I guess I can put up with it for one.”

Arians is under contract for next year and there’s a team option for 2019. He talked about the things that excited him about the future, and he specifically mentioned finding a new quarterback to eventually replace Carson Palmer.

“Oh gosh, yeah. That’s always been the most exciting thing in coaching for me,” Arians said. “I go back to that year (in 2012 in Indianapolis) with Andrew Luck and it was one of the most fun years ever, other than Chuck [Pagano]’s illness.

“Just fun coaching every day and watching him grow. Same thing with Peyton (Manning). It was just fun watching those guys grow.”

That doesn’t sound like a guy who is planning to walk away at the moment.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Bruce Arians still enjoys job, if not questions about future

  1. Peyton Manning ain’t waking through the door anytime soon to make you look good Bruce. And like Andrew Luck you’re way overrated. That being said I hope you stay in Arizona for a long time. Watched by Harbaugh pouting on the sideline was be priceless. Ariana’s is a close second though and you get the added bonus of him throwing his players under the bus after every loss. I good sign he bought into his own hype and it just couldn’t be his fault his team played bad.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!