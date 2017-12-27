Cameron Wake: It should burn that we weren’t better this season

Getty Images

The Dolphins won’t be returning to the playoffs this season and defensive end Cameron Wake thinks that should be a source of pain for him and his teammates.

Wake acknowledged that there were on- and off-field obstacles to success for the Dolphins this season, including Ryan Tannehill‘s injury and the change in schedule due to Hurricane Irma, but that he’s “not a guy to make excuses.” Instead, he points to a lack of consistency on both sides of the ball as the reason why the team’s talent didn’t bring better results.

“Well, you make your bed you’ve got to lay in it,” Wake said, via the Palm Beach Post. “We didn’t do enough. We had high hopes coming in. We had, in my mind, the talent, and the situation right in front of us, over and over again. This week and last week, we had the opportunities. There is nobody to blame but the guys out there making the plays, or not making the plays. So you know, I put that on my shoulders. And I’m sure a lot of guys put it on their shoulders, as well. It should burn a little bit.”

It will be up to the Dolphins to decide if Wake is right about the overall talent level on the team or if they need to make more drastic changes in order to put together the kind of consistent winning play that eluded them this year.