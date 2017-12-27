Chiefs to start Patrick Mahomes this week

Getty Images

There were points this season when it looked like Patrick Mahomes was going to get a chance to play anyway.

But with the Chiefs securing a division title last week, they have a chance to get him some reps against the Broncos in a meaningless game.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid just told reporters that Mahomes would take all the first team work in practice and start Sunday, and that starter Alex Smith would take scout team reps in practice this week.

Smith and the Chiefs rebounded after a rough middle of the season, making some forget the start of the year.

Mahomes hasn’t thrown a pass so far this year, as the first-rounder has gotten the opportunity to watch and learn.