Colts place Rashaan Melvin on injured reserve

The Colts placed cornerback Rashaan Melvin on injured reserve.

Melvin injured his right hand diving for an interception in a Week 12 game against the Titans.

He started all 10 games he played this season, making 36 tackles, 13 pass breakups and three interceptions. Melvin currently leads the team in passes defensed and is tied for the lead in interceptions.

Melvin, 28, has played for the Colts (2016-17), Patriots (2015) and Ravens (2014-15) in his career, with 116 tackles, 21 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and three interceptions.

He becomes a free agent in the offseason.

The Colts used the roster spot for the previously reported signing of Brad Kaaya from the Lions’ practice squad. They also announced the signing of defensive tackle Johnathan Calvin to the practice squad.