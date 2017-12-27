Current replay system has little or no confidence among NFL head coaches

Posted by Mike Florio on December 27, 2017, 2:54 PM EST
It’s good that at least one NFL owner has had the willingness to speak out about the current problems with the league’s replay-review process. It will be better if more owners follow suit.

It would be ideal if the men who coach the game do the same.

That could be coming, perhaps if things continue on their current path. But coaches have a thing about, you know, not giving up thousands of dollars in fines for criticizing the league in ways that they technically shouldn’t.

For now, they’re complaining privately about the situation. As one coach told PFT on Wednesday, coaches collectively have no confidence in the current system, which as of 2017 gives the league office final say over whether a ruling on the field will be confirmed or reversed.

The problem is that V.P. of officiating Al Riveron and his lieutenant for replay purposes, Russell Yurk, have been misapplying the standard on multiple occasions this year, replacing the “clear and obvious” evidence rule for replay reversal with, by all appearances, a frame-by-frame, super-slow-motion assessment of the whether the call was correct or incorrect becoming the norm, and no deference (or reference) whatsoever being given to the ruling on the field.

Making things worse is the fact that the judgment of Riveron/Yurk has, in multiple situations, seemed to conflict with the available evidence. If they were getting it right, even if they were getting the standard wrong, it would be OK. Whether the Kelvin Benjamin catch or the Zach Miller catch or either of the Austin Seferian-Jenkins catches (or other reversals that went unnoticed), the failure to apply the proper standard was one thing. The failure to properly interpret the video was quite another.

Regardless, the league’s biggest concern right now should be shoring up the replay system, both for the balance of the 2017 and beyond. Even if they get it right before the postseason, the postseason already has been compromised, based on the arguable misapplication of the standard in the Patriots-Steelers game (Jesse James), which essentially determined the No. 1 seed.

Misapplication of the replay standard may have determined the No. 1 seed in the NFC, too. Go back and look at the late interception by Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby, which set up the game-winning field goal. The ball both hits the ground and moves before he secures it, making it not a catch.

Did Riveron/Yurk overreact to the criticism that flowed from Sunday’s reversal of the Benjamin touchdown? It’s a fair point to ponder. Ultimately, the current situation allows points to be pondered that are both fair and unfair, since there’s now fodder for fans to suspect that the league office is using this device as a tool for determining the outcomes of games.

I’ve never thought that was the case, and I still don’t. But I think that anyone who wants to think that now has more evidence than ever for doing so, all based on the failure to apply the “clear and obvious” standard.

17 responses to “Current replay system has little or no confidence among NFL head coaches

  1. 1. Just like the catch rule itself, what exactly is the alternative?

    2. Can anyone remember a year when there was no complaining about officiating?

  2. Way back when instant replay first began, the NFL harped on how the referee on the field always had to have final say, and it wasn’t something the refs didn’t want to give up specifically to preserve the integrity of the game.

    In an effort to speed up the game for TV audiences, the NFL moves replay to NY and tries to tell us that it’s for the good of the game. It has been anything but.

    Put those Surface tablets in the refs hands and let them have final say again. Solves both problems.

  4. I think the Jesse James catch in the Steelers-Patriots game and the Kelvin Benjamin catch in the Bills-Patriots game are 2 different things. The Jesse James catch was not a catch according to the rule because the evidence was much clearer that the ball moved around when he went to the ground. The Kelvin Benjamin catch was much less obvious and the call on the field should have stood and should not have been overruled by Riveron

  5. It’s all about Which officiating crew is on the field. Some are Great and some are Worthless. Once their call goes up stairs for review, we would all have more faith in a OUIJA board than Al Riveron and his Merry Band of Idiots!

  6. The Jesse James overturn was the worst one!
    Had a clear catch, crossed the goal line. At that point nothing else matters. Just like a running back. Bills call never should have been overturned based on what I saw. Worst officiating calls last weekend as a whole that I have seen in 40 years! 90% of which favored the home team.
    And the NFL says it has strict rules against gambling. Give me a break. We have eyes & a brain you know. Billions of dollars doesn’t mean we can’t see……

  8. Then the league should do.away with it and whatever is called on the field is the ruling and that is that. It’s simple.

  9. I knew when replay went to New York to be handled by one of Goodell’s flunkies there was going to be trouble. The entire NFL office is a bunch of incompetents led by the head clown Goodell. Let’s go back to what was a “catch” before Goodell messed it up — a catch is securing possession of the ball with 2 feet or one body part down. There should be NO special rule for going to the ground. It worked for 60 years and it would work now. But it’s too simple and straightforward for Goodell I’m sure.

  11. Bill Belichick has all the confidence in the world for replay. One day there will be a game where the patriots get a bad call that means nothing and all patriot fans will say “see the NFL hates us”.

  12. “Ultimately, the current situation allows points to be pondered that are both fair and unfair, since there’s now fodder for fans to suspect that the league office is using this device as a tool for determining the outcomes of games.”

    Which was exactly the fear many of us expressed last year when the idea of centralizing replay was being so highly thought of. As far as “no deference (or reference) whatsoever being given to the ruling on the field” for the most part few of us had much faith in the officiating before. It is disingenuous at best to suggest analyzing a play frame by frame is any worse than the officials who rule a TD because they know if they are wrong it will be reviewed. I’d just as soon if they are going to interrupt the game they they might as well take the time to get it right. Wasn’t that the biggest part of the reason replay review was instituted in the 1st place?

  14. 1. The Jesse James call was absolutely correct given the rule. The ball moved in his hand when it hit the ground. And him crossing the goal line means nothing since he has to complete to catch, again, per the current rule.

    2. The Benjamin call was a mistake as there was no clear evidence to reverse the call on the field. Same with the Miller call.

    3. The Seferian-Jenkins call is tough but I do not think I would overturn the TD because you cannot 100% see he lost control before crossing the goal line. He clearly lost control of the ball at some point, you even see it switching hands. But he was not a receiver at that point, he was a runner, so you cannot overturn that call.

  15. I get that we can have a discussion about the hands catch. I don’t get the issue with the Benjamin catch? He corralled it with his right hand, and two feet down but didn’t have possession. It was bobbling around and then he got possession with his left hand, well out of bounds. I don’t get the controversy (other than the Pats benefitted).

    These things always swing the other way. And then no one will be outraged anymore. No one cared when “patriots superfan Al Riveron” was playing a key role in the deflate gate fiasco. You all conveniently forget about that.

  16. vaphinfan says:
    December 27, 2017 at 3:59 pm
    Bill Belichick has all the confidence in the world for replay. One day there will be a game where the patriots get a bad call that means nothing and all patriot fans will say “see the NFL hates us”.

    ———-
    Actually it has happened many times things have gone against the Pats. But the Patriots win the game anyhow so it tends to be a non issue not discussed much. Pats fans are happy so they dont complain unless the other team complains about different calls then it becomes mentioned in a retort, thats about the only way you hear about them.

    On the other hand if one favors the Patriots the world lights up over it. In a given week there will be ones around the league sometimes game deciders that get little to no mention while the Patriots related one gets all the attention. In a lot of cases it doesnt even decide a game, just a win margin. But that still gets extra attention.

