Dak Prescott hopes to end rough sophomore season “the right way”

Getty Images

Dak Prescott vowed before the season not to have a “sophomore slump.” He’s had a sophomore slump anyway.

His record as a starter has fallen from 13-3 to 8-7.

He threw four interceptions last season. He’s thrown 13 this season, including four returned for touchdowns.

He threw for 3,667 yards last season despite not playing much in the regular-season finale. He’s thrown for 3,146 this season.

He averaged 8.0 yards per attempt last season. He’s averaged 6.8 this season.

His passer rating has fallen from 104.9 last season to 86.7 this season.

“This year’s taught me how to deal with a lot of more adversity obviously than last year did,” Prescott said, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “. . . Last year taught me how me how to deal with success. It’s from one end of the spectrum to the other.”

The Cowboys were eliminated from the playoff race last week when they failed to score a touchdown against a banged-up Seahawks team. Prescott threw two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and his 51.3 passer rating was his second-lowest of the season.

The quarterback, who was offensive rookie of the year in 2016, hopes to end the season with a better taste than the bitterness of Sunday’s 21-12 loss. Despite the game not meaning anything for either team, Prescott will play more in the regular-season finale than he did last season in Philadelphia.

“I’m playing. It’s important to me,” Prescott said. “I hope it’s important to my teammates, this organization. I’ll be damned if I’ll finish the ’17 season with that performance last week. It’s big for me to go in and finish this season, like I said, this team, this offense, the right way and the way we want to.”