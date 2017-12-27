Damiere Byrd closes his 2017 as the NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

Panthers wide receiver Damiere Byrd got some bad news this week as he learned that a leg injury will force him to miss Week 17 and any playoff games that the Panthers might play in the postseason next month.

At least Byrd was able to go out with a flourish. He returned a kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown to help Carolina to a 22-19 victory that allowed the team to wrap up their playoff berth.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Byrd has been named the NFC’s special teams player of the week in recognition of that contribution.

It’s been a rough season for Byrd on the injury front. He spent eight weeks on injured reserve after breaking his arm earlier in the year and had been contributing for the Panthers on offense — he caught two touchdowns in Week 15 — as well as special teams. He’ll try to pick up where he left off come 2018.