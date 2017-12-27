Deion Sanders considers taking a job on Florida State’s staff

Getty Images

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is considering taking a coaching job at his alma mater.

Sanders, who currently works as an analyst at NFL Network, has had discussions with new Florida State coach Willie Taggert about coaching the Seminoles’ defensive backs, according to multiple reports.

Sanders is at Florida State’s bowl game this afternoon and was asked about it during the ESPN broadcast. Sanders neither confirmed nor denied the reports but sounded interested.

“You never know,” Sanders said.

The 50-year-old Sanders founded a charter school in 2012 and coached at the school, which has since shut down amid financial problems. He has never coached at the college or professional level. Sanders played three years at Florida State and was a two-time All-American. He was also on the Seminoles’ baseball and track teams.