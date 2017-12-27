Del Rio: “Things have not gone real smooth” for Todd Downing

Getty Images

It’s believed that the Raiders will move on from offensive coordinator Todd Downing after the season, and that coach Jack Del Rio could be on the outs, too.

On Wednesday, Del Rio addressed the concerns regarding the Oakland offense under Downing.

“Obviously a lot of things have gone in a negative direction, but I do know [Downing] is super bright and is going to be a real good coach in this league,” Del Rio said, via Scott Bair of NBC Sports California. “I believe in him. Those are not things that people want to hear right now. The reality is that we’ve underperformed offensively this year, so naturally there will be those types of questions. We all understand that. He understands that. I understand that, but it doesn’t change my belief. It’s what I know. But there have been some tough sets of circumstances and things have not gone real smooth.”

Any Raiders fan would call that a major understatement, at a bare minimum. And while Del Rio praised Downing (sort of), he stopped short of saying that Downing will definitely be back.

Downing, 37, has spent time with the Vikings, Rams, Lions, and Bills. He joined the Raiders in 2015, and he became the offensive coordinator after Del Rio decided to move on from Bill Musgrave after last year’s playoff season.