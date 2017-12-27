Del Rio: “Things have not gone real smooth” for Todd Downing

Posted by Mike Florio on December 27, 2017, 5:40 PM EST
It’s believed that the Raiders will move on from offensive coordinator Todd Downing after the season, and that coach Jack Del Rio could be on the outs, too.

On Wednesday, Del Rio addressed the concerns regarding the Oakland offense under Downing.

“Obviously a lot of things have gone in a negative direction, but I do know [Downing] is super bright and is going to be a real good coach in this league,” Del Rio said, via Scott Bair of NBC Sports California. “I believe in him. Those are not things that people want to hear right now. The reality is that we’ve underperformed offensively this year, so naturally there will be those types of questions. We all understand that. He understands that. I understand that, but it doesn’t change my belief. It’s what I know. But there have been some tough sets of circumstances and things have not gone real smooth.”

Any Raiders fan would call that a major understatement, at a bare minimum. And while Del Rio praised Downing (sort of), he stopped short of saying that Downing will definitely be back.

Downing, 37, has spent time with the Vikings, Rams, Lions, and Bills. He joined the Raiders in 2015, and he became the offensive coordinator after Del Rio decided to move on from Bill Musgrave after last year’s playoff season.

  2. some people forget how bad this team was from 2003-2013, Reggie turned this team around after the severe mess that Uncle Al left, he’s whiffed on a few draft picks but he’s also nailed some great picks, Carr can be elite, he proved that with Musgrave but no QB can win with this defense, not Brady, Rodgers or Brees. Fix the pass defense and you’ll see a huge turnaround. They are playing better under Pagano but still need CB’s and LB’s

  3. “Carr can be elite”??? What is this his 4th year? Did you see him 2 days ago? Horrible accuracy with his throws!

    Saying Carr is elite is like saying The Browns are as good as the Patriots… Do you actually watch football?

  4. Sloth72 says:
    December 27, 2017 at 6:08 pm
    some people forget how bad this team was from 2003-2013, Reggie turned this team around after the severe mess that Uncle Al left, he’s whiffed on a few draft picks but he’s also nailed some great picks, Carr can be elite, he proved that with Musgrave but no QB can win with this defense, not Brady, Rodgers or Brees. Fix the pass defense and you’ll see a huge turnaround. They are playing better under Pagano but still need CB’s and LB’s

    ________________________________________

    Ummm… the Patriots have one of the leagues worst defenses yet Brady is doing fine. The Packers’ defense isn’t so hot either. Don’t blame Carr’s woes on the defense.

  5. Normally I’m reluctant to make changes at coaching but most/all signs point towards a coach failing to lead his team to live up to realistic expectations, namely winning the division, if not a playoff game – considering the nucleus of the offense came back with the addition of Lynch. Further, terminating the employment of Musgrave in order to preemptively keep Downing shows a tremendous lack of judgment on the part of JDR. Additionally, this team is seemingly a different team since the “take a knee” game early in the season indicating that JDR has lost the locker room and mishandled that distraction.

    I believe Big Red knows what he’s doing and despite just signing a 4 year extension, I’m hoping that he and Davis make the right decision and move on from JDR. Not sure who is out there or available but I think we know JDR’s potential. He’s lost this team and it’s time to admit it.

  6. Downing has to go NOW!

    Beast Mode was tearing up the Eagles, yet no Play-Action called by the OC! That is the worst, uninspiring, scared play calling ive seen in a long time. And iv’e watch Tomsula’s offensive play calling in 2015.

  8. I agree that Downing is a downgrade from Musgrave. In fairness however he was hampered by Son-of-Al’s insistence that he feed carries to Lynch which resulted in a LOT of wasted offensive plays.

  9. Right on cue, the Raiders have reverted to their trademark form. Hot garbage. Everybody needs to go on the coaching staff and GM basis. Davis should sell the team. He is incapable of Fielding a winner. Smiling Jack is the worst head coach in the NFL. McKenzie has had six long years and has produced nothing. This team is designed for failure and by the time they limp into Vegas no one will care.

  11. So first DelRio brings in Downing, clearly undermining Musgrave. Then he makes a scapegoat out of Musgrave and now he does the same to Downing!?!?

    I think DelRio is going to have trouble finding coordinators.

  13. And to think, many Raiders fans were cheering when the Raiders let Bill Musgrave go…. sometimes you don’t realize what you have until its gone.

