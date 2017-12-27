DeSean Jackson says friend used his car without permission after cops find pot, bullets

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson says a friend used his car without his permission before police found it abandoned with marijuana and hollow-point bullets inside after it hit a tree.

“It was a friend of DeSean’s who borrowed his car while he was out of town,” Denise White, a representative for Jackson, told NFL Media. “None of what was in the car was his obviously. He’s dealing with the person that was using it without his knowledge privately. The incident is being handled.”

Police found the Chevy Silverado on Sunday night, with the driver nowhere in sight. The car had 6.3 grams of marijuana inside it, an amount that would be a misdemeanor offense in Florida. Police also found two .38 caliber hollow-point bullets, which are legal in Florida.

Police say Jackson gave them the name of a person he said was driving the car but declined to help them get that driver back to the scene of the crash.