Dion Lewis named AFC offensive player of the week

The Patriots were down a pair of running backs for last Sunday’s game against the Bills, which meant that Dion Lewis was in line for a lot of work on offense.

Lewis handled that well. He ran the ball 24 times for 129 yards and a touchdown while also catching five passes for 24 yards and a touchdown in the 37-16 victory.

That performance led the NFL to name Lewis the AFC offensive player of the week. It’s the first time Lewis has received that award, but he was named the special teams player of the week in Week 10 after returning a kickoff for a touchdown against the Broncos.

The Patriots have long favored a committee approach in the backfield and this season has been no different as Lewis, James White, Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee have all played key roles at times. Lewis is the only one who has played in every game, however, and his 5.2 yards per carry should keep him in a prominent role regardless of who else is in the lineup from week to week.