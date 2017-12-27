Disgruntled former worker charged with Lambeau car rampage

AP

A disgruntled former food service worker was charged with a number of counts Tuesday, after a parking lot rampage that saw him try to run over a former co-worker.

According to Paul Srubas of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, 40-year-old Chay Vang had been in a fight with one of his intended victims weeks ago. Last Friday, he crashed his vehicle into others in the parking lot and loading dock while trying to run down the man.

He was charged in Brown County Circuit Court with two felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and five misdemeanor counts of damage to property. His bond was set at $10,000 and his next court appearance was scheduled for Jan. 9.

Vang had been fired from his food service job at the stadium, after he got into an argument with a 25-year-old co-worker in a freezer during the Dec. 3 game against the Buccaneers (maybe they were trying to warm up). The police complaint said it led to pushing, and the man told police: “Chay then punched me in the face and I defended myself.”

Vang was fired, and last Friday afternoon he came back to Lambeau to confront the man, who was eating lunch in his car with another co-worker. Vang drove into the car repeatedly, until it became stuck under another van from the impact. When the men got out of the car and ran into the loading dock, Vang chased them through a gate and into the stadium. He hit four other cars during the incident, and was arrested on the scene.

He told police he had been unfairly fired, and when he saw the man in question he “lost it,” and that he rammed the car because “he wanted justice.”

This is where we'd normally make a salient point, but it's too soon to politicize disgruntled former worker car rampages in the Lambeau parking lot.