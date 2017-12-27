Dolphins place Vincent Taylor on IR, Leonte Carroo on NFI

Getty Images

The Dolphins placed defensive tackle Vincent Taylor on injured reserve and receiver Leonte Carroo on the reserve/non-football injury list Wednesday. They promoted defensive tackle Gabe Wright and receiver Rashawn Scott from the practice squad in corresponding moves.

Carroo underwent non-life-threatening emergency surgery on Christmas Day.

Carroo, a third-round pick in 2016, made seven catches for 69 yards in 13 games this season.

“We saw huge strides in practice, knowledge of the offense,” coach Adam Gase said, via Chris Perkins of the Sun Sentinel. “He didn’t get a lot of opportunity but I feel like the times that we put him in, there weren’t errors. He was doing the right things. Now it’s just going to be the next step, the confidence level, making plays, taking full advantage of any opportunity you get.”

Taylor, a sixth-round pick, ends his rookie season with 18 tackles.

Wright played for Detroit in 2015 and Cleveland in 2016, seeing action in 12 games and making 10 tackles.

Scott played one game for the Dolphins this season and two last season. He has spent the past four weeks on the team’s practice squad.