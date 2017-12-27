Eagles have to decide about activating Sidney Jones this week

Getty Images

The Eagles drafted cornerback Sidney Jones in the second round of this year’s draft knowing that the torn Achilles he suffered in March might keep him out for the entire season.

We’ll find out this week whether Jones does indeed miss the whole season. Jones started practicing with the team earlier this month, opening up a three-week window for the team to consider adding him to the active roster or shutting him down for the year. On Tuesday, coach Doug Pederson said at his press conference that the team will take the week before making that call.

“That’s one of the spots we’ll have to take a look at this week and see where he’s at physically,” Pederson said, via a transcript provided by the team. “I know he’s healthy and all that, but listen, he hasn’t taken a hit in a long time, too. It will be day-to-day. I want to see where he’s at at the end of the week.”

The team has high hopes for what Jones will do in their secondary, but it is asking a lot for him to start making an impact in the playoffs after sitting out the entire season. That may make it hard to find a spot on the 53-man roster, although doing so would allow Jones to keep practicing through the end of Philly’s run.