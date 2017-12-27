Eli Manning wants to stay, doesn’t think Giants are far off

Getty Images

It’s been a terrible season for the Giants and they appeared ready to move on from quarterback Eli Manning in early December before reversing course in the wake of an angry reaction from their fans.

That change of heart and the uncertainty about who will be making football decisions come 2018 makes it hard to know what the organization will do regarding Manning once the year comes to an end. During an appearance on WFAN Tuesday, Manning said he doesn’t know what will happen but that he knows he wants to keep playing and wants “to continue to do it for the Giants.”

Manning added that he doesn’t “mind competition” from rookie Davis Webb or another quarterback that the team might acquire this offseason. Manning also shared his belief that the team’s dreadful results this season aren’t cause for a total rebuild.

“It may be hard to realize or say it but I don’t think the Giants are far off,” Manning said, via Newsday. “We won 11 games the year before, played a lot of teams tough this year with injuries and losing guys. It was one of those years we lost a lot of tight games or games getting down to the fourth quarter and we just couldn’t quite compete just because we lost too many guys or just lost some heartbreakers … I don’t think it’s far off once you get some guys back.”

There are going to be some heartbreakers when you lose 13 games in a season, but the Giants also lost eight games by at least 10 points and only the Browns have a worse point differential for the entire year. If the incoming decision makers read those results differently, Manning’s desire to stay put may not factor into their plans.