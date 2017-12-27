Frank Gore wants to play again, as long as he has help

Getty Images

Frank Gore wants to play again. But not like this.

The veteran running back made it clear he intends to play again in 2018, but is looking for a team which complements his strengths.

“Quarterback, O-line, have to be my type of style of team,” Gore said, via Mike Wells of ESPN.com. “Nasty, physical, punch you in the mouth. I don’t want to finish like this. I know I can still play. I want to help a team.”

Of course, Gore and everyone else thought he’d have a quarterback this year because Colts owner Jim Irsay kept telling everybody that Andrew Luck was supposed to be back. As a result, Gore has played 22 games with Luck in three years with the Colts.

But the line thing has been an issue for the Colts for some time, so that’s no sure thing for the future in Indianapolis anyway.

The 34-year-old Gore remains a capable back, with 861 rushing yards this year. But in his current context it’s hard to tell if he’s having a good year or not, or what kind of market there will be for him as a free agent. He did say he was open to returning, and indicated confidence in General Manager Chris Ballard.

“(Luck’s) going to be fine,” Gore said. “Me being around Ballard and little pieces he’s put in since I’ve been here are way better than from when I first got here. I can tell his mindset just talking to him. It’ll be a different Colts team whenever our quarterback comes back, and Jacoby (Brissett) playing this year helps.”

But if the Colts don’t bring him back next year, they’re going to have to work hard to find a replacement for the league’s fifth all-time leading rusher.