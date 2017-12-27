Giants promote Davis Webb to second-string quarterback

Getty Images

The strange saga of the Giants’ quarterbacks is taking one final turn in the final game of the season.

The Giants are promoting rookie quarterback Davis Webb from third-string to second-string, ahead of Geno Smith, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

That means Webb, who hasn’t played at all this season, could get some snaps behind starter Eli Manning in Sunday’s regular-season finale.

When former Giants coach Ben McAdoo benched Manning for Smith, it raised the obvious question of why, if the Giants were making a change, they would go to Smith instead of to the rookie who could use some experience. Now the Giants seem ready to give Webb a chance to get some playing time and to see what they have in their third-round draft pick.