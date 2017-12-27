Giants suspend Eli Apple for Week 17

AP

The Giants’ top three cornerbacks heading into the 2017 season were Janoris Jenkins, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Eli Apple and as miserable a year as the franchise has ever known will end with all of three of them serving team-issued suspensions.

Apple was the final one to receive a ban from the club, which announced on Wednesday that Apple will not play against the Redskins in the regular-season finale.

“We have suspended Eli for a pattern of behavior that is conduct detrimental to the team,” interim General Manager Kevin Abrams said.

Apple, a 2016 first-round pick, has had a series of issues with the team this year and was called a “cancer” by safety Landon Collins in a radio interview earlier this week. Collins apologized for that on Wednesday after meeting with Apple and interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo, but attempts by the media to hear from Apple were shot down by the corner telling reporters he had to “take a s—.”

Whether that is part of the pattern of behavior cited by the team is unclear, but Apple practiced on Wednesday as if he’d be part of the team on Sunday. The only other question for now is whether Apple will be going away before another season gets underway and this exclamation point on a lost season seems to make his departure a likely outcome.