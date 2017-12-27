Harrison Butker named AFC special teams player of week again

Getty

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is sixth in the league in scoring. Imagine what he’d have done if he played all season.

The rookie kicker was named AFC special teams player of the week after his five field-goal day against the Dolphins.

His 17 points gave him 42 the last three weeks, and he has 133 on the season. Considering he’s only played 12 games this year, that’s even more impressive.

Butker started out with the Panthers this year, but they elected to keep veteran Graham Gano instead of the seventh-round pick. Gano’s been fine, with 117 points at a higher percentage (96.6 percent to Butker’s 90.0), and they’re both going to the playoffs.