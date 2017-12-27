Harrison Smith is the NFC defensive player of the week

AP

Vikings safety Harrison Smith was frequently included on lists of players who didn’t receive Pro Bowl berths last week despite playing at a high level during the 2017 season, but he found a way to ensure that his week didn’t end without accolades.

Smith has been named the NFC’s defensive player of the week for his play in last Saturday’s 16-0 win over the Packers.

Smith intercepted a Brett Hundley pass deep in Minnesota territory late in the first half to put an end to what would be Green Bay’s best scoring chance of the night. Smith helped ensure they wouldn’t get close again by making eight tackles an intercepting Hundley again in the fourth quarter.

Those were the fourth and fifth interceptions of the season for Smith, who may still find his way in the Pro Bowl as long as the Vikings don’t have better things to do a month from now.