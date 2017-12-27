Hue Jackson prepared to fulfill promise, jump in lake

Getty Images

Hue Jackson promised that the Browns wouldn’t go 1-15 again this year, and that if they did he’d jump into Lake Erie.

So while he has a loophole (they may go 0-16), he is prepared to make good on his pledge, and dive into the frigid waters.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Jackson opened his press conference Wednesday in a good mood.

“So how many people are jumping in the lake with me?” Jackson said. “Obviously I’ve got to get wet. I get it. I can pick a day and get everyone out there, we’ll all be in swimsuits and trunks and snorkels and all that.”

Jackson said he’d follow through to benefit his foundation, which works to end human trafficking.

“That’s going to be at my convenience, and hopefully I can get a lot of people to come out,” he said. “It’d be something that we’re going to make special. I don’t like it, don’t like to do it for the reason why I’m having to do it, but I have to make do on my word. I just think that’s what you do. I do get that. I made a statement, I gotta back it up. That’s the type of person I am, so that’s what we have to do.”

The fact some good might come out of the gesture is the only good news about it, since he’s carrying a 1-30 record into this week’s game. He insisted he’s confident he’s going to get a chance to improve that record next year, which some might think as good of an idea as giving yourself hypothermia.