Jags may get a chance to do something only the Jaguars have done before

Getty Images

On October 8, the Jaguars beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh, 30-9. If the Jaguars return during the divisional round of the playoffs, they’ll have a chance to do what only one team has ever previously done: Win twice in the same season in Pittsburgh.

It wasn’t the Patriots or the Ravens that accomplished it. It was the Jaguars, 11 years ago. In the 2007 regular season (coach Mike Tomlin’s first with the Steelers), Jacksonville won 29-22 at Heinz Field. In the wild-card round, Jacksonville won again, 31-29.

The Ravens have won twice in Pittsburgh in the same calendar year, but not in the same season. In 2015, the Ravens beat Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh during the wild-card round of the 2014 season. Baltimore later beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh during the 2015 regular season.

Can the Jaguars do it again? They picked off Ben Roethlisberger five times in Week Five, and running back Leonard Fournette carved up the Steelers defense for 181 yards. But quarterback Blake Bortles had only 95 passing yards.

The last time, the Jaguars may have caught the Steelers off guard. The next time, they won’t. Which will make it harder to pull it off. But not impossible, given that the Jaguars did it in 2007.