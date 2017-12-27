Jaguars announce sellout of Wild Card tickets

Getty Images

The Jaguars have had issues selling tickets to their hometown fans at points in the past, but they didn’t have any problem finding buyers for tickets to their playoff opener.

The team announced on Wednesday afternoon that the tickets they had available to sell have sold out. The team said a presale of tickets began at 3 p.m. on Tuesday and sales were opened to the general public at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. More tickets may become available if the NFL or the opposing team returns them to the Jaguars

Jacksonville will host the sixth seed, which will be determined this Sunday, in the AFC on either January 6 or 7. It will be the team’s first home playoff game since January 23, 2000.

The fans who scooped up those tickets will be looking for a better result as those Jaguars, coached by current head of football operations Tom Coughlin, lost to the Titans 33-14 in the AFC title game.