James Harrison: I have to make a business decision

Posted by Charean Williams on December 27, 2017, 7:36 PM EST
James Harrison wanted to play, and he wasn’t playing. That prompted him to ask the Steelers to cut him three times before they finally did Saturday, he said.

“I have to assume when they say you’re going to get 25 percent of the snaps and you get 25, safe to say things didn’t go as planned,” Harrison told Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Wednesday. “After the first week of the season, I said to them, ‘It’s clear you want to play your younger guys, and I understand, so why don’t you release me. You go on your way and I’ll go on mine.’ They said, ‘No, no, no, we’ve got a role for you.’”

Harrison played only 40 snaps this season, including 15 against Kansas City when he made his only sack of the season. The Steelers listed him among their inactives six times, and he dressed but didn’t play in three other games, including a loss to the Patriots on December 17 when he was told to expect “a lot of time.”

“If I didn’t play in the biggest game of the year, that told me I wouldn’t get any more snaps,” Harrison said. “So all that lip service you gave me before didn’t matter.”

Harrison said Steelers coach Mike Tomlin hinted at a possible return for the playoffs. Instead, after “a little hesitation,” Harrison signed with the Patriots.

Harrison said he did “what was best for me” despite possibly tarnishing his Steelers legacy.

“I can’t sit there on ‘ifs,’ and I’m not playing,” Harrison said. “I wasn’t upset; I’m not mad; it’s a business. But at the end of the day, I have to make a business decision.”

Harrison said he took about 30 snaps in Wednesday’s practice and expects to play against the Jets on Sunday.

30 responses to "James Harrison: I have to make a business decision

  1. More often then not older players rarely get to leave on their own terms. He mentioned his Steeler legacy…didn’t he play for the Bengals? That move was definitely a legacy killer more than signing with NE.

  2. Congrats Patsies fans.

    Your team just signed a 39-year old OLB who can’t run very well, can’t cover anybody, has trouble stopping the run, and only managed one sack in his albeit brief time on the field this season.

    That said, he IS an upgrade over whoever those guys were that you’ve been running out there at OLB this season.

  4. Wow, real NFL fans appreciate a great legend no matter what team or teams they have played for.
    Everyone don’t get a trophy in this league.
    Today’s fans are sore losers, time to grow up and be thankful for the best at their craft.

  5. Is there a value in having JH practice against your O-line for a few weeks? JH has all the moves and he still has his strength and technique and wiles. He just is not as quick or as fast as he once was.

  6. Congrats Patsies fans.
    Your team just signed a 39-year old OLB who can’t run very well, can’t cover anybody, has trouble stopping the run, and only managed one sack in his albeit brief time on the field this season.
    ————
    I find it hilarious that Steelers “fans” are trashing Harrison and trying to make Pats fans feel embarrassed about celebrating this move. Hey trolls, do you get that there is absolutely ZERO downside to what the Pats have done here? In every respect, this is a solid move, potentially a game-changing one, if Harrison is good for 10 snaps a game and just a couple of them are impact plays before the season’s over. NO downside whatsoever.

  7. Blah, blah, Steelers legacy. That’s absurd. He’s right, and almost any of those guys badmouthing him would do the same. He wanted to play. They weren’t playing him. So he asked them to let him leave. It works the same way in the “real” world, too. When he hangs up his cleats, his legacy will be the same as any other player’s: total stats, across whichever teams were called home for awhile.

  8. If BB signed a cardboard cutout of JH to a contract and put it in the locker room, it would be almost as big a triggering as writing ‘Trump’ in chalk on a college sidewalk. Almost.

  9. florio4prez says:
    December 27, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    Congrats Patsies fans.

    Your team just signed a 39-year old OLB who can’t run very well, can’t cover anybody, has trouble stopping the run, and only managed one sack in his albeit brief time on the field this season.

    That said, he IS an upgrade over whoever those guys were that you’ve been running out there at OLB this season.
    ————————–

    Congrats to you. An actual person who fails to recognise if Harrison was as awful as you paint him to be he would have been cut long ago…

  10. Good Lord, who really cares? The NFL and its members are just like every other big business in the world. They make decisions based on what they believe benefits the business, not on what benefits each individual worker bee. Every team has released veteran players at some point or another, this instance is no different. JH asked for, and was given his release…good luck to him.

  11. I look at it like the Pats got themselves an inside view of the Steelers D and few offensive insights for next to nothing from a player who knows the system inside-out. This could pay big in a playoff rematch!

  12. Anyone who’s paid any attention knows that the Steelers have shifted to having the LBs drop back in coverage way more often than in Harrison’s heyday. Guys like Dupree, Watts, and (up until recently) Shazier are drop back more and more frequently than their prior Steelers LBs would’ve. When he was in his prime, Harrison’s strength was obviously as a pass rusher. Even when he was younger, he was not a guy you want in coverage. The scheme’s changed and Harrison’s not suited for what it’s become. The onus isn’t on the team to modify their system to accommodate a 39 y/o LB.

  13. florio4prez says:
    December 27, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    Congrats Patsies fans.

    Anyone calling a team that won 5 Super Bowls and may well be on their way to number 6 “Patsies” won’t ever be taken seriously. You’re a troll, not a football fan.

  14. I don’t blame James for doing what’s best for him. As far as the Steelers go, it certainly seems like Legarrett Blount part II. James isn’t being a good teammate? We’ll show him the Steeler way and cut him and let him go to New england to win a superbowl. All you ‘ve done Pittsburgh is feed an already paranoid fan base. How many fans can picture this scenario? New england gets up big in a playoff rematch, they put old man james in to get a sack and rub it their faces yet again.

  15. Supposedly Harrison left during meetings, refused to to help young guys, wouldn’t show up to practice, etc.

    He was an overall bad teammate and kicked and screamed until he got his way. Bud Dupree said on his radio show tonight Harrison undoubtedly signed with Pats to spite the Steelers.

    Makes sense, he’s an emotional guy and what other better place to sign to give the finger back to Steelers.

    This is really a drama story though. Harrison was once a great player but he doesn’t have much left in the tank. I wouldn’t be surprised if this Jets game is an audition and depending on how he does will determine if he stays on the team or gets cut

  16. Football players play football on Sundays and that’s all he’s doing. His Steelers legacy isn’t tarnished. The hard feelings will subside over time.

  17. Steeler never-have-beens can’t take away James Harrison’s legacy from him. His career speaks for itself. If his former teammates wish treat him in such a shoddy manner and spit on his back as he walks out the door it is best he left those backstabbers when he did.
    Steeler players and the so-called fans who are trashing JH b/c he still wishes to play and possibly compete for another Super Bowl title can’t handle it they need to grow the F up! It is just a game, get a life. As for the fans their hate complex for the Patriots is unhealthy.
    Repeat after me, “It Is Just A Game”.

  18. Why couldn’t that jerk Tomlin just be up front with the guy and tell him he wasn’t going to use him? I so hope this comes back to bite the Steelers. I’m glad Harrison is a Patriot,and any member of the Steelers who claims that they aren’t fazed by this is a liar.

  19. I don’t buy into the theory that Belichick signed Harrison to pick his brain on the Steelers D. The Patriots signed him because they’re thin at that outside spot and are basically platooning a bunch of young guys and former practice squad players. They need another body for depth and to rotate in, so why not get someone who’s not going to rattled by the bright lights? Harrison isn’t the player he once was, but he’s as good or better than what they have now, and therefore has some value. And if he can help knock the Steelers out of the playoffs in the process, so be it.

  20. florio4prez says:
    December 27, 2017 at 7:43 pm
    Congrats Patsies fans.

    Your team just signed a 39-year old OLB who can’t run very well, can’t cover anybody, has trouble stopping the run, and only managed one sack in his albeit brief time on the field this season.

    That said, he IS an upgrade over whoever those guys were that you’ve been running out there at OLB this season.

    19 85 Rate This

    ————-

    Have you seen tj watt’ s run d? It’s absolutely horrendous

  21. CBS ratings in the playoffs just went up since the revenge game could come this yr..guess ill have to root for the pats

  22. Business decision?? Does anyone believe he is getting anything more
    than league minimum? So where is the business side? I have not seen his
    Steeler deal but it could have been for a little more than the minimum
    out of respect..something the Steelers would do as long as it wasn’t too far
    out. So arguably, there is no way he is making more.
    So just admit it James ..you were not happy. The Steelers were in the end good to
    you and let you go…so just thank them.

  23. The only thing that matters out of this is how this affects the Steelers and Patriots. The Steelers moved on in a different direction with youth and speed. The results speak for themselves. Steelers “D” is leading in most statistical categories. He has not played for the Steelers nearly all year….so no loss for them. Will it make the Patriots better? I kind of doubt it. Harrison does not know their playbook and has no experience in their system. I don’t expect him to play much. If he does, it is because NE is desperate. When a playoff team is relying on a 39 year old, who has played nearly all year, and who was acquired a week before the playoffs began…..they are desperate.

  24. Well, if you want out and ask 3 times maybe he shouldn’t have tweeted on Christmas that he already opened his gifts because he did t know he was going to be cut. That as totally misleading. If you’re a bad teammate then the Steelers won’t play you, he gave up and wanted out. I don’t feel bad for him anymore. The Steelers have done just as much good for him over the years and letting him go was yet another one. Maybe they told him he would play and then didn’t, but did he really think he would play when he doesn’t practice and spends more time filming his works outs than with his team? It goes both ways James, the good the bad and the ugly. Not worried about him playing against the Steelers, or anyone else that matter. And for all those people saying “it’s business” I think it’s fair to say you can’t compare it to your own 9-5 gig. Pretty sure we all done have people buying things with our name on it or rooting for us to really nail that tps report. It’s football. We have our teams. And this is why we love the game.

  25. For a so-called players coach, Tomlin seems to have an inability to be honest with his players.

    Why in the world would you like to James Harrison and tell him he’ll get “a lot of time” vs NE if you have no intention of doing so. The only conclusion is that Pittsburgh feared the exact scenario that has come to be: Harrison playing for another AFC rival.

  26. I think there are a lot of residual sour grapes from last week’s bungled ending by the Steelers. The fans feel that they got screwed by the Jesse James call,which was correct, NOT a catch,and then the Roethlisberger gave the game away at the end and then blamed the coaches. It was a game they should have won easily. Now their all-time sack leader has joined the team that they despise. You can’t make this stuff up. GREAT story lines in the NFL. No other league compares.

  27. I suppose that Harrison could get lucky and have an impact; despite not knowing the NE playbook and having played only 40 actual gameplays this entire season. I believe it is more likely that the Steelers would draft plays to force Harrison into pass coverage and expose his weakness/shortcomings. We’ll see.

  28. I’m not so sure the Steelers lied to him. He’s been pretty misleading about everything so far. I mean we have to admit, Pouncey and Dupree were right all along!

  29. wvrocks says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:44 pm
    Steelers “D” is leading in most statistical categories.

    2nd time you have posted this and it’s not true. They do not lead in any stat that I can see never mind most of them

