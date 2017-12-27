James Harrison: I have to make a business decision

Getty Images

James Harrison wanted to play, and he wasn’t playing. That prompted him to ask the Steelers to cut him three times before they finally did Saturday, he said.

“I have to assume when they say you’re going to get 25 percent of the snaps and you get 25, safe to say things didn’t go as planned,” Harrison told Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Wednesday. “After the first week of the season, I said to them, ‘It’s clear you want to play your younger guys, and I understand, so why don’t you release me. You go on your way and I’ll go on mine.’ They said, ‘No, no, no, we’ve got a role for you.’”

Harrison played only 40 snaps this season, including 15 against Kansas City when he made his only sack of the season. The Steelers listed him among their inactives six times, and he dressed but didn’t play in three other games, including a loss to the Patriots on December 17 when he was told to expect “a lot of time.”

“If I didn’t play in the biggest game of the year, that told me I wouldn’t get any more snaps,” Harrison said. “So all that lip service you gave me before didn’t matter.”

Harrison said Steelers coach Mike Tomlin hinted at a possible return for the playoffs. Instead, after “a little hesitation,” Harrison signed with the Patriots.

Harrison said he did “what was best for me” despite possibly tarnishing his Steelers legacy.

“I can’t sit there on ‘ifs,’ and I’m not playing,” Harrison said. “I wasn’t upset; I’m not mad; it’s a business. But at the end of the day, I have to make a business decision.”

Harrison said he took about 30 snaps in Wednesday’s practice and expects to play against the Jets on Sunday.