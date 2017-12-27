James Harrison, Tom Brady now have two common enemies

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and new Patriots linebacker James Harrison now have a common enemy in the Pittsburgh Steelers. That gives them a pair of mutual foes.

Both Brady and Harrison have a history with the Commissioner of the sport.

Brady’s issues are more recent, and more well-documented. Harrison’s date back to 2011, when Harrison unloaded on Roger Goodell in an interview published during the lockout.

“If that man was on fire and I had to piss to put him out, I wouldn’t do it,” Harrison said at the time. “I hate him and will never respect him.”

In the same interview, Harrison called Goodell a “crook” and a “devil” and a “puppet” and a “dictator.” Harrison also referred to Goodell with a gay slur, and Harrison said that, if the Steelers had won Super Bowl XLV earlier that year, he would have said to Goodell, “Why don’t you quit and do something else, like start your own league in flag football?”

Yep, Patriots fans are going to like this guy.

Then again, in the same interview that featured so many shots at Goodell, Harrison also had some choice words for the Patriots.

“I should have another ring,” Harrison said at the time. “We were the best team in football in 2004, but the Patriots, who we beat during the regular season, stole our signals and picked up 90 percent of our blitzes [in the AFC title game]. They got busted for it later, but hey, they’re Goodell’s boys, so he slapped ‘em $500,000 and burned the tapes. Was he going to rescind their Super Bowls? Man, hell no!”

Within two years, however, Harrison was ready to let bygones be bygones as he considered his next destination as a free agent.

“Of course it would be nice to play with Tom Brady,” Harrison said in 2013. “I mean who wouldn’t want to?”

Harrison, cut on Saturday by the Steelers, now has a chance to finally do it. And the two of them can get through any awkward moments regarding the whole cheating thing by reminding each other of their shared feelings about the man whose signature appears on every NFL football.