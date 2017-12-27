Jared Goff, Todd Gurley, Aaron Donald among Rams to sit out Week 17

Getty Images

First-year Rams head coach Sean McVay is making his first decision about whether to rest players ahead of the playoffs and he hinted that he’d land on the side of sitting key starters with the Rams unable to move into one of the top two seeds with a victory.

On Wednesday, he confirmed that the Rams will be holding back many of their most important players.

Running back Todd Gurley won’t get a chance to add a final polish to his MVP case as the Rams will go with Malcolm Brown, Justin Davis and Lance Dunbar at running back. Whoever is running the ball will be taking handoffs from Sean Mannion as he’ll be quarterbacking in place of Jared Goff. Goff will dress as the backup.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald, left tackle Andrew Whitworth and center John Sullivan will also be inactive. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp and linebacker Mark Barron are both dealing with injuries and could help round out that inactive list against the 49ers.