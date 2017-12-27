Jets place Brian Winters on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Jets placed right guard Brian Winters on injured reserve with an abdomen injury he played with most of this season. They promoted defensive lineman Deon Simon from injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Winters injured his abdomen in a Week 2 game at Oakland and missed only one game before returning to play the next 11 games. The Jets made him inactive Sunday against the Chargers, with Dakota Dozier replacing Winters in the starting lineup.

Winters played 807 of the offense’s 977 plays this season.

He ended 2016 on injured reserve, too, undergoing surgery for a torn rotator cuff last December.

Simon, a seventh-round pick in 2016, spent the entire season on the Jets’ practice squad.

The Jets also announced the signing of defensive lineman Francis Kallon to the practice squad.