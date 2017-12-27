John Fox not worried about his future with Bears

Getty Images

With one week remaining in his third year as head coach of the Chicago Bears, John Fox says he’s not concerned about his future with the franchise.

“I don’t worry about it,” Fox said, via Andrew Seligman of the Associated Press. “I’ve never had trouble getting employment in this league and I’m not going to start worrying about it now.”

Fox would not say if he had any talks with the front office regarding his future with the team.

“If I did, I probably wouldn’t talk about it here, (in) fact I think I’d be pretty positive I wouldn’t,” he said. “But really, those things are for the offseason and that’s always been my approach every season and that part won’t change either.”

Fox has led the Bears to just 14 wins in three seasons as head coach. A loss a week ago to the Detroit Lions guaranteed Chicago double-digits losses for the fourth straight year and all three seasons with Fox running the show.

While the team has lacked talent since the end of Lovie Smith’s tenure and Ryan Pace has made some errors in personnel acquisition and roster construction, the Bears aren’t significantly better situated today than they were when Fox was hired. Either way it doesn’t appear as though Fox will be sweating out his fate with the franchise following Sunday’s season finale against Minnesota.