Julio Jones sits out Wednesday’s practice

A big game for wide receiver Julio Jones on Sunday would do a lot to help the Falcons’ chances of beating the Panthers and booking a trip to the postseason.

Having him practice on Wednesday is less of a concern, especially if sitting out increases the likelihood that he’ll be good to go on Sunday. Jones sat out with the ankle and thumb issues that also had him on the sideline to start last week’s practice schedule.

Jones went on to catch seven passes for 149 yards against New Orleans, although that wasn’t enough to stop the Saints from winning 23-13.

Tight end Levine Toilolo sat out practice with a knee injury and three offensive linemen — guard Andy Levitre, center Alex Mack and guard Wes Schweitzer — were listed as limited participants.