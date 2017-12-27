Kaaya saw a better 2018 opportunity in Indianapolis

Getty Images

Quarterback Brad Kaaya had a spot on the practice squad in Detroit. Both the Colts and Lions wanted him on the active roster. He chose the Colts.

Kaaya chose the Colts now because he thinks there’s a better chance the Colts would choose him for the active roster in 2018.

“From what my agent told me from [his conversations] with [G.M.] Chris Ballard and [V.P. of player personnel] Rex [Hogan], they were saying some pretty good things and it was an opportunity for me to continue my development and, if I hold up my end of the bargain, do my best to make the team,” Kaaya said Wednesday, via Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star.

So the Colts like Kaaya. The real question is whether they think they’ll need Kaaya, given the uncertain status of starter Andrew Luck and his surgically-repaired shoulder. Jacoby Brissett, who is under contract through 2019, likely will be the primary backup to Luck. If Luck will continue to struggle with injury in 2018, Kaaya could be the primary backup to Brissett.

A sixth-round pick of the Lions in 2017, Kaaya has spent time on the roster in Detroit and Carolina.