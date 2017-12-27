Landon Collins apologizes for calling Eli Apple “a cancer”

Getty Images

Apparently the Giants problems are in remission.

For a week, at least.

Giants safety Landon Collins just tweeted out an apology to teammate Eli Apple, whom he referred to as “a cancer” less than 24 hours ago.

I met with Coach Spags and Eli this morning and I apologized for the things I said yesterday. I never stop supporting my brother/teammate Eli and the rest of my teammates as we move forward. Just want him to know I'm always here for him 💯@EliApple13 — LANDON COLLINS (@TheHumble_21) December 27, 2017

He did so after being called into the principal’s office by interim coach Steve Spagnuolo, which has to be a mess he didn’t envision cleaning up when he took over for Ben McAdoo.

Whether this is a one-week fix of whether Collins actually means it remains to be seen.

Apple, the former 10th overal pick, has largely disappeared. He was active but didn’t play for the 2-13 Giants last week, which isn’t a good sign for a team that’s about to hire a new head coach and General Manager, who will not be beholden to a guy the previous administration overvalued.