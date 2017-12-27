Landon Collins apologizes for calling Eli Apple “a cancer”

Apparently the Giants problems are in remission.
For a week, at least.
Giants safety Landon Collins just tweeted out an apology to teammate Eli Apple, whom he referred to as “a cancer” less than 24 hours ago.
He did so after being called into the principal’s office by interim coach Steve Spagnuolo, which has to be a mess he didn’t envision cleaning up when he took over for Ben McAdoo.
Whether this is a one-week fix of whether Collins actually means it remains to be seen.
Apple, the former 10th overal pick, has largely disappeared. He was active but didn’t play for the 2-13 Giants last week, which isn’t a good sign for a team that’s about to hire a new head coach and General Manager, who will not be beholden to a guy the previous administration overvalued.