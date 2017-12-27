Landon Collins apologizes for calling Eli Apple “a cancer”

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 27, 2017, 1:01 PM EST
Getty Images

Apparently the Giants problems are in remission.

For a week, at least.

Giants safety Landon Collins just tweeted out an apology to teammate Eli Apple, whom he referred to as “a cancer” less than 24 hours ago.

He did so after being called into the principal’s office by interim coach Steve Spagnuolo, which has to be a mess he didn’t envision cleaning up when he took over for Ben McAdoo.

Whether this is a one-week fix of whether Collins actually means it remains to be seen.

Apple, the former 10th overal pick, has largely disappeared. He was active but didn’t play for the 2-13 Giants last week, which isn’t a good sign for a team that’s about to hire a new head coach and General Manager, who will not be beholden to a guy the previous administration overvalued.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Landon Collins apologizes for calling Eli Apple “a cancer”

  1. Double speech.

    This is like when you see a celebrity press release apologizing for a misdeed or error of judgment. The PR release looks like it’s written by a team of lawyers and the person in question can barely speak in complete sentences.

    You don’t change from hating a guy on a public medium to loving and supporting him over night. This is all BS to get through the next week.

  6. A parting bust from Reese. Everyone watching the draft knew he got played when Conklin and Floyd got picked ahead of Giants. Instead of trading down (since he NEVER had) he panicked and picked Apple. Instead of Tunsil. Hope you enjoy unemployment, Jerry.

  7. Giants are stuck with Apple for next 2 years regardless of what new GM candidate Collins wants. Cut him and he counts $9M in dead money against the cap for next year and $4.5M in 2019. Given the rebuilding project facing the Giants they can’t afford $9M of dead money. On the other hand they can’t afford to have Apple be a useless dead weight like he was this year. He has the physical ability to play at a high level. Is there someone out there that can fix his head?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!