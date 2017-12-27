Melvin Gordon vows to play Sunday

Getty Images

While Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said he won’t know Melvin Gordon‘s availability until at least Friday, the running back knows now. Gordon has no doubt he will play Sunday against Oakland.

“I’m good,” Gordon said, via Eric Williams of ESPN. “I’ll be ready on Sunday.”

Gordon sprained his left ankle late in Sunday’s 14-7 victory over the Jets. He did not practice Wednesday.

“He’s day-to-day,” Lynn said. “If it’s something he can play with, then he’ll play. But right now we won’t know until the end of the week.”

The Chargers have listed Gordon as questionable four times this season due to knee, shoulder and foot injuries. He started all four games.

Los Angeles, in need of a win and help to extend its season, needs Gordon.

“Melvin’s a tough player, a tough guy,” quarterback Philip Rivers said. “You know he’s going to do everything he can. This isn’t a Week 3 game. I know they all are important, but one where you think, ‘Gosh, is this something that could linger?’

“This is the game. Either you have a chance to extend the season or not, so you know he’s going to do all he can.”

Gordon has 267 carries for 1,012 yards and eight touchdowns.