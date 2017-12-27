Mike Hilton named AFC defensive player of the week

AP

The Steelers weren’t necessarily looking for Mike Hilton when they were scouting Ole Miss a few years ago.

But they eventually found a cornerback there who could help them.

Hilton was named AFC defensive player of the week, after his three-sack performance against the Texans.

It’s far from what you’d expect from a former undrafted rookie, who had to make his way through a few practice squads before getting to Pittsburgh.

He was the college backup of cornerback Senquez Golson, who the Steelers picked in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Golson was hampered by injuries throughout his career and never played a down in a preseason or regular season game for them. But Hilton has become a key part, so the trips to Oxford weren’t wasted.