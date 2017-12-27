Mike Mularkey isn’t worried about his future

Getty Images

The Titans’ game against the Jaguars on Sunday will help determine whether Tennessee makes the playoffs. It also could determine coach Mike Mularkey’s future.

Tennessee appeared on its way to the franchise’s first postseason appearance in nine years after starting 8-4. The Titans, though, have lost three games in a row.

The Titans need a victory, or losses by both the Bills and the Chargers, to extend their season.

A fourth consecutive loss to close out the season could cost Mularkey his job if the Titans fail to advance. A victory could merit an extension.

“A win would always make everything better,” Mularkey said, via Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com.

Mularkey signed a three-year deal when he took the full-time job before the start of last season. He has a 17-14 record after a 2-7 interim stint in 2015.

Mularkey said he has not discussed his future with anyone in the front office.

“I don’t know,” Mularkey said of his future. “There’s a plan for everyone, and I’m just following the plan, if you know what I mean.”

Regardless what happens Sunday, the Titans have seen a turnaround the past two years after going only 5-27 in 2014-15.