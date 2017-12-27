Mike Tomlin undecided on whether to play starters on Sunday

Getty Images

The Steelers can earn home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs on Sunday, but it’s a long shot: In addition to winning, Pittsburgh needs the Jets to upset New England.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, aware that his team doesn’t control whether it’s the No. 1 seed or the No. 2 seed in the AFC, said he might rest his starters on Sunday against the Browns.

“I’m undecided as I stand here right now,” Tomlin said. “It’s obvious that those types of discussions are in play.”

If the Steelers rest their starters, they’re basically saying they don’t think there’s any way the Patriots are going to lose to the Jets, so they don’t want to risk any of their most important players getting hurt when the Patriots are going to end up with home-field advantage anyway.

By resting their starters, the Steelers would be giving a gift to the 0-15 Browns, who want to win a game before the season ends. Cleveland might get that win playing against Pittsburgh’s J.V. team.