Ndamukong Suh is the Dolphins’ MVP

Getty Images

The Dolphins missed the playoffs in 2017, a year after making it in the first season of the Adam Gase regime. But the season still had its moments, and with the final act looming the team handed out some hardware on Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh won the team’s MVP award, named for Dan Marino, for the first time. Suh, who signed with the Dolphins before the 2015 season, continues to be a dominant force for the franchise, reports of his impending departure notwithstanding.

Suh is under contract for three more years, at base salaries of $16.985 million, $18.985 million, and $18.36 million in 2018, 2019, and 2020, respectively. His cap numbers are due to be $26.1 million, $28.1 million, and $22.375 million over the next three years.

The contract carries rolling guarantees for each of the next three seasons, requiring the team to make a decision in March as to whether he’ll be back every year.

The other award winners were defensive end Cameron Wake (Don Shula Leadership Award), center Mike Pouncey (Ed Block Courage Award), and receiver Kenny Stills (Nat Moore Community Service Award). Wake and Stills each won the same awards in 2016.