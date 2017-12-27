No practice for Melvin Gordon on Wednesday

Getty Images

The Chargers said they’re going to take the whole week to evaluate running back Melvin Gordon‘s ankle injury before deciding if he’ll play against the Raiders on Sunday, so his Wednesday status may not ultimately wind up being a big deal.

That would be a good thing for the Chargers offense. Coach Anthony Lynn announced at his Wednesday press conference that Gordon would not take part in the team’s first practice session of the week.

Gordon hurt his ankle late in Sunday’s win over the Jets. He ran for 81 yards on 19 carries before the injury to go over 1,000 rushing yards in a season for the first time.

Lynn also said that left tackle Russell Okung would be limited in practice and that linebacker Denzel Perryman may be limited, although he said he expects Perryman back in the lineup this weekend.