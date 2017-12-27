Official to Bills: “I don’t know” why Kelvin Benjamin TD was overturned

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 27, 2017, 8:47 AM EST
The Bills weren’t the only ones confused about why Kelvin Benjamin‘s touchdown was overturned on replay Sunday. The officials on the field didn’t know why the call was changed, either.

A video from Sunday’s game shows Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor and coach Sean McDermott both talking to the officials on the sideline, seeking an explanation for why the ruling on the field of a touchdown was reversed to incomplete. But that change was made by the league’s head of officiating, Al Riveron, and the officials in the stadium couldn’t explain what Riveron was thinking.

“That’s a hell of a throw, and a catch, I thought,” deep judge Mark Hittner told Taylor.

McDermott then asked, “How is that incomplete?” to which Hittner replied, “I don’t know.”

The point of instant replay is supposed to be fixing obvious errors — the kind of mistake that anyone can easily see. If the error isn’t obvious to an NFL official, it’s hard to see how it could be a mistake obvious enough that it should have been overturned. Riveron has a problem on his hands if his own officials are acknowledging to the players and coaches on the sideline that they don’t know what Riveron was thinking.

26 responses to “Official to Bills: “I don’t know” why Kelvin Benjamin TD was overturned

  6. So some third party Office with dubious interests gets to decide the outcome of the calls? Why do you even have officials on the field anymore? Just set up a bunch of cameras and watch from your office, dictating the game as you go.

  8. Time to breakout a collage of the overturned calls – the “Riveron follies” and rehire Pereira or even Dean Blandino. The problem is the man running the system – not the system itself.

  9. They cant get rid of riveron fast enough.
    Cant imagine how pissed off these players and coaches are that have been robbed of T.D.’s and possible wins.

  10. Or, maybe, just maybe, he said “I don’t know” because he wasn’t the one under the hood? Seems to make more sense than a conspiracy theory to help the Patriots from a league office who HATES the Patriots.

  12. The NFL is shooting itself in the foot with these ridiculous rules and replay overturns. Figure it out Boys before you prove Mark Cuban right. Ratings aren’t down because of anthem protests, they’re down not only due to overexposure but because the game and the rules within are becoming a joke. You’re doing it to yourselves!

  14. They need to retroactively reverse that terrible call. The score was really 37-20. Give KB the stats.

    Actually for a call that bad we should give the bills the TD and the FG. From now on that score shall forever be 37-23.

  15. The conspiracy theorist in me says that Patriots owner Kraft made a deal with Goodell in exchange for backing Goodell’s new contract. I mean, in two weeks we have two blatant touchdown calls reversed and isn’t that a little strange? I remember Kraft actually came out against Jerry Jones when I thought at the time that was very strange after the deflate-gate stuff. If I were able to pull back the curtain on the NFL and see how it is run I wonder if I would see a level of corruption that would make organized crime look like the minor leagues.

  16. “The point of instant replay is supposed to be fixing obvious errors…”

    Is it? Or is Al Riveron working to a much more explicit definition in the NFL Rule Book or NFL Officials Manual (if there is such a thing)?

    Let’s not discuss what the rules and definitions SHOULD be before we define what they ARE today. Once we understand what rules Al Riveron is SUPPOSED TO BE working to, then we can discuss if he appears to be operating in a manner consistent with them, and ultimately, whether or not the rules should be changed.

  20. Another two part Goodell blunder. One for hiring Al Riveron and two for not firing his dumb a## after having no idea what “too close to over rule means”.

  21. firegoodell says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:49 am
    Really? The answer is obvious….”because you’re playing the Patriots”…..is the answer

    #excusemaking

  23. Buffalo, worry about the playoffs and the enormous game this week standing between your team getting in.

    Put. Last. Weeks. Game. In. The. Past!

    Time to focus all your energy on beating the fish. Good luck.

  24. Why are the Bills the only team in all the 4 major sports to have not made the playoffs this century?

    So many questions.

  25. Pretty sad that the head of officiating can’t follow the rules. Clearly thinks he is the smartest guy in the room. Sack him.

  26. Oh my god. His left foot was off the ground after he showed final possession. Clear as day.

    My question is, why do the refs miss the call so much originally? If there isn’t clear possession and two feet down that you can see, it has to be incomplete.

    Stop the attempts to cheat my team constantly. Ugh.

