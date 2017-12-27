PFT PM features a conversation with Dean Blandino

Getty Images

At a time when the complaints regarding officiating in the NFL are as loud as ever, the guy who used to spend much of his time fielding complaints from NFL teams paid a visit to the PFT PM podcast.

Dean Blandino, the former NFL senior V.P. of officiating who currently works as a pro and college football rules analyst for FOX, spent nearly 20 minutes discussing some of the biggest topics of the day when it comes to the calling of games at the highest level of the sport.

The full interview appears below, after a quick review of the biggest news of the day, along with a quick run through your Twitter questions. Subjects include replay review, the catch rule, the use of an index card to measure whether a team got a first down, and whether in Blandino’s view the league regrets letting him get away earlier this year.