Rams place Marqui Christian on IR

The Rams placed safety Marqui Christian on injured reserve. Christian injured his shoulder on special teams Sunday.

He played in 12 games this season, getting 47 defensive snaps and 257 special teams snaps.

Los Angeles promoted offensive lineman Aaron Neary and outside linebacker Garrett Sickels from the practice squad.

The Rams claimed Neary off waivers from the Eagles on September 3. They waived him September 16 and signed him to their practice squad three days later. Neary has never played in a regular-season game.

He also has spent time with the Eagles and Broncos.

Sickels signed with the Rams’ practice squad October 12. He also spent time with Cleveland and Indianapolis.

The Rams also announced they signed tight end Henry Krieger-Cobble and cornerback Taurean Nixon to the practice squad.