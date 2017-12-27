Report: Eli Apple argues with coaches during Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

The last straw before the Giants suspended Eli Apple might have been his actions at practice Wednesday. Apple “had some sort of argument” with coaches, including cornerbacks coach Tim Walton, via ESPN.

The argument apparently stemmed from Apple’s refusal to take the field with the scout team, ESPN added.

The Giants pointed to “a pattern of behavior that is conduct detrimental to the team” when announcing Apple’s suspension for Week 17.

Apple’s absence is not a great loss for the Giants. He played only on special teams last week as Brandon Dixon and Ross Cockrell each played all 68 defensive snaps at cornerback.

Apple played 649 defensive snaps, or 62.1 percent of the plays, in 11 games this season with seven starts. The 2016 first-round pick had 49 tackles and eight passes defensed.

The Giants made him inactive for four consecutive games from November 19 to December 10.