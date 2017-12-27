Report: Packers WR coach headed to Mississippi State

Getty Images

The Packers are going to have at least one change on their coaching staff this offseason.

According to Chris Vannini of The Athletic, wide receivers coach Luke Getsy is going to Mississippi State as offensive coordinator and receivers coach.

The 33-year-old Getsy got a quality control job with the Packers in 2014, and was named receivers coach in 2016.

He still has a week at his current job, but he’s proven he knows how to juggle. He incorporated drills with multiple balls into the offseason routine for Packers receivers when he got there, which made for a fun story in June.

The former Akron quarterback went to camp with the 49ers in 2007.