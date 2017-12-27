Saints plan to designate John Kuhn to return from IR

Getty Images

The Saints plan to designate fullback John Kuhn to return from injured reserve, Mike Triplett of ESPN reports. Kuhn tore a biceps during a practice in London, two days after he re-signed with the team. He underwent surgery.

Kuhn practiced with the Saints on Wednesday and can practice for up to three weeks before the team must make a decision whether to activate him.

New Orleans cut and re-signed Kuhn twice in September. He played in two games this season with one carry.

Kuhn is in his second season with the Saints after nine with Green Bay and one with Pittsburgh.

The Saints currently have Zach Line at fullback. He has played 158 offensive snaps, or 16.1 percent of the plays. Kuhn played 12 offensive snaps and 14 on special teams in his two games.