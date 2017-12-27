Steelers fans aren’t reacting well to James Harrison joining the Patriots

Sometimes, logic is hard. Sometimes, it isn’t.

The Steelers cut James Harrison. After he cleared waivers, they didn’t move promptly to bring him back. And so Harrison opted to continue his playing career by joining the Patriots.

As evidenced throughout social media, Steelers fans aren’t reacting well, with multiple fans burning his jersey. But they’re not mad at the Steelers for cutting Harrison; they’re mad at Harrison for having the audacity to continue his playing career with the Patriots.

It’s stupid. It’s petty. It’s unfair. The Steelers fired him. What’s he supposed to do? Not play? Sign with the Browns?

The fact that the anger would be directed at Harrison and not the Steelers proves yet again that, when it comes to choosing between blaming a player or blaming the team, fans will find a way to blame the player. Even if they should blame the team.

If/when Harrison delivers a game-changing sack against Ben Roethlisberger in the AFC title game, the fans should definitely blame the team. And they won’t.

Here’s another question: If Patriots coach Bill Belichick decides in a week or so that Harrison doesn’t fit and release him, will Steelers fans forgive and forget, if Harrison returns to Pittsburgh? Or will the misguided overreaction prompt Harrison to look elsewhere?

  1. Oh brother. These people need to get a grip.
    New England has done pretty well against the Steelers without any help from Harrison up to this point.

  3. I’m not seeing the same thing.

    A great majority of them are apathetic — and probably forgot he was even on the team — or laughing at NE as if they will get anything of substance out of Harrison on the field.

    And that’s THOUSANDS of people on social media and in person, combined.

  5. The only thing that embarrasses me about being a life-long, die hard Steelers fan, is most other Steelers fans. This was Tomlin &/or Colbert’s fault, not Harrison’s.

  6. “Sometimes, logic is hard. Sometimes, it isn’t.”

    Did you apply the same thinking during your post after post after post of pro-Kaepernick diatribes related to his unemployment? I don’t think you should be throwing stones from your glass-house.

  8. I understand the fans are being selfish, but you have to remember that he left first for the Bungals and now for the Patriots.

  11. It’s ridiculous. He was cut by the Steelers. No one picked him up off waivers. He still wanted to play.

    He has the right to play anywhere he wants. People who badmouth him for it are hypocrites because if they got fired from their job, they wouldn’t sit at home unemployed out of respect for their former employer.

  13. This is one of the few times where it wasn’t the players fault. Not really the team’s fault either though. Their moves make perfect sense, and honestly no team should ever be chastised for waiving a 39 year old linebacker.

  15. Like i said, it’s D move from both sides. Steelers cutting their legend on Xmas, and their legend joining their arch rivals. Just goes to show, the class the Ravens have cannot be bought.

  18. Highly doubtful BB is signing Harrison without seeing enough game tape, even this year, to make a decision to sign him. He passed on Freeney because Freeney doesn’t play a 3-4 and isn’t good vs the run.

    As for the Steelers fans, they live in a bubble world of black and gold delusion. They always have. They just assumed since the player wears black and gold, they’re All Pro.

    Even before Shazier had his very unfortunate injury, the guy was wildly overrated. He was always hurt, Tomlin was talking about ‘availability’ at the start of the year about him, and he wasn’t very good vs the run. Again, these shouldn’t be things that you say about your top 15-20 draft pick. You want them to be very good in all phases, start immediately and grow as a player. Not in Pittsburgh. All is well on defense even though they let 30 points per game (approx) at home.

    Dupree? The guy is a bust and real Steelers fans know it. He’s a marginal player in year 3 as a 1st rd pick and Colbert will probably buckle to justify his bad pick.

    And, that leads me to why Watt started over Harrison. Harrison was clearly fading, but what a whiff on Watt. He is Shane Ray Part II, way too small up top, will be injury prone like his brother and is a liability defending the run. Colbert needs to justify his less than exemplary defensive draft picks, hence they are getting so many snaps.

    Basically, every player on D that their fans think is great, is automatically overrated.

    Case in point, outside of a meaningless sack by Dupree, Tuitt, Dupree, Watt, etc, were invisible during the game. Heyward had that 1 sack as he was single-blocked, but that was it.

  22. downtownswinga says:
    December 27, 2017 at 12:12 pm
    There probably won’t even be a Steelers – Patriots AFC title game…that’s the funny part…
    ————

    Agree. The Patriots won’t be there.

    Unless Al Riveron has a say, that is.

  23. I’m a Steelers fan, and I don’t really care where he did or didn’t go. The Steelers cut him; he’s free to do what he wants. Further, IMO, the Pats don’t need any info from JH in order to game plan for a possible rematch. You don’t think the Pats have hours of tape on the Steelers defensive alignments??? Come on… Also, the Steelers will/should change the defensive signals whether or not JH signed with the Pats.

  24. So the Steelers disrespected one of their franchises iconic players by cutting him the day before Christmas and Harrison is the bad guy? Show some respect and at least, keep him on your roster until the end of the season before cutting ties. He deserved that at least.

  25. Sports is funny. It’s the only place we’re allowed to be upset with someone for taking a job as opposed to doing nothing.

    I’m a Packer fan. While I get from a logical perspective that it’s silly because it’s just a game, being through the Brett Favre debacle some years back makes me appreciate how Steelers fans are feeling right now. You invest your heart and emotion into your hometown team even if they are just paid mercenaries.

    Stand tall Steelers fans. He’ll always be one of you even though he’s wearing that blue jersey for the next few weeks.

  26. “It’s stupid. It’s petty. It’s unfair.”

    You can pretty much apply these sentiments to anything and everything haters have to say about the Pats…

    Its ok, we get it no call should ever go in favor of the Pats, even when upon review its clearly the right call, the Pats are so good they should only be allowed to play with one hand tied behind their backs and then when they beat your team they should be further punished for playing one-handed and making your coach look stupid…

  27. idislikespeciousness says:

    December 27, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    Contrast this with the outpouring of support for Jimmy G from NE fans
    ______________________________________________________

    It doesn’t work. NE didn’t send Jimmy G to a Conference rival that they will see in the playoffs. They sent him to a team that was in desperate need and living in the basement of the NFCW. The only reason Pat’s fans are giving him support is because he’s playing well which gives them more ammunitions to pat themselves on the back.

  28. steelpenguin6687 says:
    December 27, 2017 at 12:26 pm
    I’m a Steelers fan, and I don’t really care where he did or didn’t go. The Steelers cut him; he’s free to do what he wants. Further, IMO, the Pats don’t need any info from JH in order to game plan for a possible rematch. You don’t think the Pats have hours of tape on the Steelers defensive alignments??? Come on… Also, the Steelers will/should change the defensive signals whether or not JH signed with the Pats.

    0 0 Rate This

    ——————-

    But, will 6’1 Sean Davis maul 6’7 Gronk in single coverage all game again with refs turning their heads, even though Gronk had great looking numbers at the end of the game?

    Hmm.

    Pats don’t need any tips from Harrison. That is correct. Highly unlikely that Pitt can play man coverage like they did a couple weeks ago. They’ve never played successful man against a loaded offense before, yet they magically did that night.

    Shame on Brady/McDaniels for not running it down Watt/Dupree’s throats.

  29. How silly, Harrison left the Steelers for the Bengals a couple of years ago and the only thing he did in either one of the games they played was to get a concussion…We already knew that Harrison plays for the check, and he’d take the check from anyone. I think the real headline here is “Steelers Fans Hate The Patriots And Everything Patriots Related”. Then again that doesn’t force the narrative the way that all you news sources want. The end all be all is that Harrison now plays for the enemy, he’s the enemy now. Duh.

  30. Mr. Wright 212 says:
    December 27, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    I’m not seeing the same thing

    ——

    Harrison’s instagram page (or whatever you call it, I don’t really know) that was linked from a PFT article yesterday was dominated by Steelers fans lamenting, giving him middle finger emojis, and worse.

    It was pretty entertaining

  31. churchofthehoody says:
    December 27, 2017 at 12:28 pm
    “It’s stupid. It’s petty. It’s unfair.”

    You can pretty much apply these sentiments to anything and everything haters have to say about the Pats…

    Its ok, we get it no call should ever go in favor of the Pats, even when upon review its clearly the right call, the Pats are so good they should only be allowed to play with one hand tied behind their backs and then when they beat your team they should be further punished for playing one-handed and making your coach look stupid…

    1 0 Rate This

    ———————-

    Isn’t it amazing? Pats Haters spend all this time openly saying “We just want Goodell to cheat the Pats again for us”, when they openly admit they want the rule changed during the game to cheat the Pats.

    Each play was clearly not a TD, yet the Haters and media all dance alongside one another, spinning that somehow NE got away with something.

    The arrogance of it.

  32. “the class the Ravens have cannot be bought.”

    So concealing domestic violence and being accomplices after the fact is class? Ravens ownership and management are vile and as far from “classy” as it gets

  33. This signing by the Pats is just a way to gather Steelers defensive information. Nobody has seen Harrison play this year – for a reason. Anybody that saw him in Cincinnati knows it’s the end of the line. Great career, maybe he can pull a little magic out of a hat in the playoffs like Derek Jeter did with his last career at bat.

  34. “….Just goes to show, the class the Ravens have cannot be bought.”
    .

    Lol! That’s the funniest thing I’ve read on here in weeks! “Class/Ravens”, the ultimate oxymoron.

  36. AS an unfortunate Browns fans, I was hoping they were going to sign him for their last games against the Steelers.

  39. “If/when he gets a sack against Big Ben …” what are you smoking Florio? The guy hasn’t had more than 6 sacks in a season since 2012. And that’s while playing primarily as a pass rusher.

    Anything is possible. But that don’t make it probable.

    I love Deebo. No issues with him signing with the Pats. It’s a business. But he ain’t the player he once was. Highly doubt he sees the field never mind gets a sack.

  40. Any Steeler “fans,” who pile on James are not real Steeler fans – and they were certainly never *real* James Harrison fans.

    #92 balled out for us for years, and without his efforts – we would likely be still sitting on “only” five Lombardis.

    To those Steeler “fans,” stop being so selfish, and cut 92 some slack.

  41. NFl is a business. Obviously the Steelers believes they needed to cut Harrison to free up a roster spot. Fans should support him in his desire to keep playing.

  43. The Pats D is all scheme based, no feared playmakers. This is just what they need. Even if he gets only a couple of sacks if he can move the pocket on some key 3rd downs and get the other QB thinking a little this is huge. Getting to the QB is a big issue for this defense that is tops in the league in bendability. Meaning they give up a lot of long drives thanks to an offense that puts the D is good field position most of the time. Some say it’s a good stat and it would be if you were a conservative running team but it also keeps Brady off the field and typically under 30 points because of it. Id almost rather see the D take more chances and give up some big plays, getting Brady more possessions. Getting Harrison may signal that the Pats D will attack more in the post season.

  44. RavenzGunnerz says:
    December 27, 2017 at 12:21 pm
    Like i said, it’s D move from both sides. Steelers cutting their legend on Xmas, and their legend joining their arch rivals. Just goes to show, the class the Ravens have cannot be bought.

    Like White Suit classy? Like setting up a sting with your buddies b/c a QB told you rightfully to read the rule book classy?

  46. As a Steelers fan, I was shocked by his cutting but not that he signed with the Pats. Nor am I upset he s8gned with the Pats. He wants a championship, and the Pats give him that chance. Plus, there is a good chance they were the only ones interested.

    I doubt he will see much PT. He will be a role player who sees 10-15 snaps per game, at the most.

  47. eroschmidt says:
    December 27, 2017 at 12:34 pm
    This signing by the Pats is just a way to gather Steelers defensive information.

    They’ve done fine without his help. Perhaps the Pats what to know what in blazes they were thinking about during those 200 seconds.

  48. tylawspick6 says:
    December 27, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    As for the Steelers fans, they live in a bubble world of black and gold delusion. They always have. They just assumed since the player wears black and gold, they’re All Pro.
    ——————————————–

    You are the absolute Grand Poobah Homer of any team’s fan base on this site. I’m still waiting for all your proof on how the Steelers D is worse than the Pats.

    I guess, since the Pats are ranked near the bottom of the league on D, under your method of ANALysis, the Pats Defensive payers are brilliant at underachieving.

  49. idislikespeciousness says:

    December 27, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    Contrast this with the outpouring of support for Jimmy G from NE fans.
    ________________________________________________________________________

    Apples to Oranges Sir – Jimmy G wasn’t traded to the Steelers was he? Big difference, huge difference! He isn’t even in the same conference.

  50. alfredogarciashead says:
    December 27, 2017 at 12:45 pm
    Now comes the hard part for Harrison, learning all the dirty tricks of the Patriots.

    More like, can he get his head around the NE defense scheme? They send rogues off to Cleveland.

  51. Not true at all. Most Steelers fans, the real ones, are mad at the front office for releasing him and wish Harrison well. He is well rested and wanted to play for a contender. The Steelers could have released Forte again or even McCullers but knew very well he would have been picked up by an AFC playoff team. Harrison will still retire as a Steeler…..,eventually.

  52. It doesn’t work. NE didn’t send Jimmy G to a Conference rival that they will see in the playoffs. They sent him to a team that was in desperate need and living in the basement of the NFCW. The only reason Pat’s fans are giving him support is because he’s playing well which gives them more ammunitions to pat themselves on the back.

    Plenty of NE fans rooted for Drew Bledsoe and Milloy when they went to Buffalo and that’s a division team.

  54. harrisonhits2 says:
    December 27, 2017 at 12:33 pm
    “the class the Ravens have cannot be bought.”

    So concealing domestic violence and being accomplices after the fact is class? Ravens ownership and management are vile and as far from “classy” as it gets

    4 0 Rate This

    —————-

    You forgot working with Goodell and Irsay to frame the Pats, and making fools out of the NFL customer again, with a faux scandal, the same week after Brady suggested that Whinebaugh “check the rule book”.

    If anyone ever needed more proof that Deflategate was a farce, look no further than the chronology of what was said and when, leading up to it.

    If the Spygate lies aren’t creepy enough, this one was even creepier.

  55. Also you have to consider the Patriots can only sign a player or players only after the other 31 teams get their shot. What the Patriots do at that point is no one business but their own.

  56. steelpenguin6687 says:
    December 27, 2017 at 12:50 pm
    tylawspick6 says:
    December 27, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    As for the Steelers fans, they live in a bubble world of black and gold delusion. They always have. They just assumed since the player wears black and gold, they’re All Pro.
    ——————————————–

    You are the absolute Grand Poobah Homer of any team’s fan base on this site. I’m still waiting for all your proof on how the Steelers D is worse than the Pats.

    I guess, since the Pats are ranked near the bottom of the league on D, under your method of ANALysis, the Pats Defensive payers are brilliant at underachieving.

    0 0 Rate This

    ———————–

    They allow 30 points per game at home, approximately. Also, they can only play zone defense successfully and get smoked in man coverage, whether it be Marcus Mariota up and down the field, Andy Dalton or Brett Hundley. So, it’s not just Brady.

    Case closed.

  57. truesob1 says:

    The end all be all is that Harrison now plays for the enemy, he’s the enemy now. Duh.
    _________________________________________

    100 – This is absolutely why the NFL is the most popular sports in the United States. People are fans of teams first! Players second. When you go to play for a heated rival expect fans to treat you like.. well .. a heated rival.

    Again, what do you expect. Steeler Fans to rejoice if he gets a ring with the Pat’s LOL! These people will fight in the parking lot over arguments over a game… LOL. I’ve seen it. Now you expect them to buy flowers for a guy that went to the enemy. Good Luck with that.

  58. I don’t know why they cut him at this point in time when ANYONE could grab him. Did Tomlin and the front office not consider the Patriots picking him up to be a strong possibility? The Pats need a pass rusher. Now they have one, and I love the thought of Harrison sacking Roethlisberger, if the chips fall the right way.

  59. Mr. Wright 212 says:
    December 27, 2017 at 12:12 pm
    I’m not seeing the same thing.

    A great majority of them are apathetic — and probably forgot he was even on the team — or laughing at NE as if they will get anything of substance out of Harrison on the field.

    And that’s THOUSANDS of people on social media and in person, combined.

    ———————

    Patrioys fans see it as a veteran that can potentially help the team.

  61. This will be nice for Harrison, he’ll finally get holding calls and won’t be drug tested every two weeks. Belichick knows what he’s doing it doesn’t matter if he gets intel from him or not, the steelers will have to react as though he did. It’s not illegal and good strategy if it helps. It’s strategy I don’t have to watch which is the best kind, I’m really tired of watching 30 seconds of audibles for a 6 second play. Regardless, since we’re going down this road let’s be open to the possibility that Harrison is a double agent and is gathering intl to bring back to the steelers, and then the possibility that Belichick knows that and gives him false information. Contemplating the possibilities wlll provide days of content and that’s all that matters on non game days.

  63. Flash1287 says:

    Plenty of NE fans rooted for Drew Bledsoe and Milloy when they went to Buffalo and that’s a division team.
    __________________________________

    That is because Buffalo is no threat to the Pat’s. NONE! They aren’t even rivals because Buffalo is not in the same stratosphere as the Pat’s. Wait though… When TB-12 leaves they will be rivals again. Wait and see. The end of the era is near. It was historic but it will end.

  64. “The Steelers fired him. What’s he supposed to do? Not play? Sign with the Browns?”

    Poor Brownies. They are everyone’s whipping boy.

  65. I’m surprised by all of the people who think this is an intel play by the Pats. They have years of game film on the Tomlin era Steelers. Harrison can’t tell them much that they don’t already know. The reason they signed him is that he is an upgrade over what they have at that position. Other than Trey Flowers, the most productive player at edge the last few weeks for the Pats has been Eric Lee, who was on the Bills practice squad a few weeks ago. Over the hill James Harrison is still better than some guy on the Bills practice squad. And Harrison is one year removed from taking 500+ snaps so its not like he can’t still go. The Pats would have been stupid to not pursue Harrison when he became available.

    TB12 diet + James Harrison workouts = live to be 6,000.

  67. When one door closes, another one opens. The Steelers closed the door on Harrison and the Patriots opened theirs. What did they want the guy to do? He wants to play.

  68. Maybe this is the finishing touches on a great career. If he can’t physically keep up anymore maybe Harrison is playing the mental game. Could he have ask for his release knowing the Pats would sign him and “steal” the playbook? Then the Pats cut him next week cause he doesn’t “fit” the system. All to find out this was all a plan to give the Pats a wrong playbook. Steelers resign him for the super bowl! BAM greatest misdirection in NFL history.

  69. way to stay classy Pittsburgh … when Ray Bourque went to Colorado to get Lord Stanley, we wished him well and thanked him for the many years of blood and sweat he gave to Boston ….

  70. baltimoresnativeson says:
    December 27, 2017 at 12:53 pm
    The Patriots don’t view the Steelers as a rival. It’s too one sided.
    They beat the Steelers no matter who is playing on either side.

    Now if the Ravens had signed him…………..

    2 1 Rate This

    ——————-

    The Ravens could have claimed him, but that would have been an over-payment. Once teams knew they didn’t want to pay him even for the rest of the year to sub-rush, it’s very likely why he cleared waivers.

    NE isn’t paying him much because they don’t have to.

  73. I agree that fans often expect players to be loyal to organizations who show no loyalty whatsoever to them. Still, I’m going to take this report with several grains of salt.

    So many times I’ve seen stories about the fans’ view and it turned out that while there were some fans going that way, just as many or more felt differently. So yes, I’m sure there are some Steelers fans who are mad at Harrison and not the team. And I’m also sure there are others who blame the team, still others who say that’s football, and a few other opinions sprinkled into the mix.

  74. The amount of idiots this day and time is astounding. No brainer here. What would you do. Get a life idiots.

  75. This thread is hilarious. Why they hating on Harrison? He’s a heck of a baller even at 39, unless he simply isn’t anymore and won’t have an impact for them in the playoffs, and that’s why they released him. Continue your career and go make that money, even if it’s with the Patriots. He and Ray made the AFC North what it is today and these younger player must live up to it. Unfortunately, it’s not a hard hitting division anymore. I wish him well, and will stand up and applaud him on his retirement from the NFL when that day comes.

  76. Ihearya says:
    December 27, 2017 at 12:22 pm
    umm…the patriots want to pick his brain on the steelers schemes. makes sense.
    ———–
    Eh, I bet he’s about to learn more about his former team from bilichick/adams then even tomlin knows about his current team

  77. LOL @ Steelers fans thinking there is some kind of rivalry with New England when they have never beat Belicheat and Brady in the playoffs.

    the joke will be on them when the Jaguars run right through the Steelers in the divisional round

  78. I am a Steelers fan and I have no problem with James Harrison signing with the Pats. I would love for the Steelers to have given the Patriots their own business by paying James to leave and go to the Patriots and give them false intel that will end up costing them a game and then seeing James come back to Pittsburgh laughing. The old rope a dope.

  79. ALL HE CAN DO
    is set the edge and kind of rush the passer. When he’s in the game, the offense knows exactly what he’s going to do cause he can’t drop into coverage any more. He’s just a DE without the size of a DE.

  80. I am a Steelers fan and I def blame Tomlin for allowing this to happen. We just can’t get out of our own way when it comes to the Patriots and its obvious to the most casual observer the potential problems that could come from allowing a player like JH go to a rival right before playoffs.

    My only hope is that he couldn’t get on the field because he just doesn’t have it anymore and not some team politics bs. If James still has something in the tank, lining up against him pissed off is the last thing I want to see should we face the Pats in AFCCG. Yikes

  81. This article twists the real meaning of why fans are upset. Harrison joined an enemy rival, he is now the enemy. Pretty cut and dry there. If he goes to the lets say the Giants, no one cares because they are an NFC team and they haven’t beaten them multiple times.

    I wouldn’t say they are “blaming” Harrison for anything. He joined a rival team is all.

  82. tylawspick6 says:
    December 27, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    They allow 30 points per game at home, approximately. Also, they can only play zone defense successfully and get smoked in man coverage, whether it be Marcus Mariota up and down the field, Andy Dalton or Brett Hundley. So, it’s not just Brady.

    Case closed.
    ———————————

    Wrong again…The Steelers have given up 23.3 PPG at home and the Pats 23.0. Overall, the Steelers 18.9 PPG and the Pats 19.3. So, yes, now the case is closed.

