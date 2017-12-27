Steelers fans aren’t reacting well to James Harrison joining the Patriots

Getty Images

Sometimes, logic is hard. Sometimes, it isn’t.

The Steelers cut James Harrison. After he cleared waivers, they didn’t move promptly to bring him back. And so Harrison opted to continue his playing career by joining the Patriots.

As evidenced throughout social media, Steelers fans aren’t reacting well, with multiple fans burning his jersey. But they’re not mad at the Steelers for cutting Harrison; they’re mad at Harrison for having the audacity to continue his playing career with the Patriots.

It’s stupid. It’s petty. It’s unfair. The Steelers fired him. What’s he supposed to do? Not play? Sign with the Browns?

The fact that the anger would be directed at Harrison and not the Steelers proves yet again that, when it comes to choosing between blaming a player or blaming the team, fans will find a way to blame the player. Even if they should blame the team.

If/when Harrison delivers a game-changing sack against Ben Roethlisberger in the AFC title game, the fans should definitely blame the team. And they won’t.

Here’s another question: If Patriots coach Bill Belichick decides in a week or so that Harrison doesn’t fit and release him, will Steelers fans forgive and forget, if Harrison returns to Pittsburgh? Or will the misguided overreaction prompt Harrison to look elsewhere?