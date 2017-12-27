Steelers players say James Harrison wanted out

Linebacker James Harrison signed with the Patriots on Tuesday in a move that came a few days after he was placed on waivers by the Steelers.

The Steelers activated tackle Marcus Gilbert in a corresponding move and coach Mike Tomlin said that sometimes “you’ve got to make tough decisions” in football. That suggested the decision to part ways started with the Steelers, but a couple of Harrison’s former teammates said otherwise on Wednesday.

Linebacker Bud Dupree said, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, that he doesn’t want the media to portray Harrison as a victim because he “chose to leave.” Center Maurkice Pouncey said Harrison “erased his own legacy” by signing with New England and backed up Dupree’s comment about how the veteran’s departure came about.

“He wanted to go. It’s funny to read the stories,” Pouncey said, via Tim Benz of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “It’s something he wanted to do. He needs to come out and admit that. If you don’t want to be here just come out and say it. Don’t make it seem like it is the team’s decision. You think the team wants to get rid of James Harrison? Come on now! The team didn’t do anything. If I wanted out I wouldn’t let the team take the blame. That’s me as a man. I’m glad the team is being respectful. But we are going to speak the truth.”

Multiple other reports from the Steelers locker room on Wednesday carried a similar message about Harrison’s desire to leave the team in recent weeks.

Harrison signed a two-year deal with the Steelers in the offseason and said over the summer that he was fine with playing the reduced role on defense. As reported by Michelle Tafoya of NBC Sports recently, however, the reduction was more than Harrison expected and one that would have led him to pass on a deal with Pittsburgh if he’d known that’s how it would go. So it’s no secret he was unhappy, although that doesn’t seem to have changed Harrison’s teammates’ view on his exit.

  2. JH is washed up, and at best will get minimal spot duty in NE. Guarantee the Steelers Oline will be ready to lay him down, after the months of listening to him whine about being released.

  9. I mean, they announced it during the Pats at Pitt game that Harrison didn’t want to be there in his current role and that he wouldn’t be back next year. I think that was pretty well known. Hard to blame Pitt for cutting someone who made it known publicly that he didn’t want to be there.

  10. Wow… What cut throats in Pittsburgh, no wonder he wanted out.
    Now James sees them for what they are. Give everything you have then stab you in rhe back.
    WELCOME to New England James Harrison.

  11. thrifty says:
    December 27, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    Harrison’s true colors come out.
    …..
    Not only did he want out, he went to the Pats. Something he’s been dreaming about for years.

  13. Harrison has expressed his unhappiness in recent weeks about how he is used.
    The Steelers, and the Rooney family, are a class organization. They wouldn’t release a player who has done some much for them the last week of the season unless the player asked for his release.
    James got his wish but made the news stories made it appear as though he was outright released—that’s not the Steelers M.O. and the facts are coming out now.

  14. Interesting take when contrasted with Roethlisberger’s being “shocked” by Harrison’s release. If forced to choose between their credibility I think I’d have to go with Ben “Heart on His Sleeve’ Roethlisberger than Maurkice “Free Hernandez” Pouncey.

  15. Cannot wait to watch the playoff games and see him get a big sack, while the entire bar and stadium ERUPPPPTS cheering.
    You KNOW it’s coming.

  16. Why do they care again?? Is he on their roster? Is he involved in any of their future game planning? Oh, no? Then maybe focus on the games they need to win??

  17. This isn’t complicated. If the Steelers were actually playing him, he wouldn’t want out. They weren’t playing him, so he wants out so he can play.

    The Steelers signing him but not using him is a career-killing move. Don’t tell me they couldn’t use him more than they have.

    Once the coaches sideline you, your best interests no longer line up with theirs. It’s low-class of fellow players to paint Harrison badly for something they would do in a heartbeat in a similar spot.

  21. This is much to do about nothing. Honestly, I love James for all the things he did while wearing a Steelers uniform but life goes on. He was barely playing so he voiced that he was un-happy and when the opportunity came, the Steelers released a player they were barely playing in games.

    It’s just this time of year, as the story lines shrinks, the media will take a small story and beat it to death. To the Steeler fans who burned their jerseys, well you are wasting your money.

  22. .
    Harrison is 39 years old and at the tail end of a solid career. He may have felt like an afterthought with the Steelers, as his snap count was miniscule. Perhaps he’ll get a few more situational opportunities with the Patriots.
    .

  23. No big deal either way. James was not effective anymore in their schemes. He voiced his dissatisfaction and the team obliged by releasing him. He was free to sign with any team. His reason to sign with New England is irrelevant. The fans may think it was betrayal, but who cares? I don’t blame BB . . . his main reason for obtaining him is probably to give the Steelers’ coaching staff more to think about in preparing for a rematch, which may or may not happen. Onto Cleveland.

  24. Oh noes oh noes Harrison signed with the mean ol’ Pats its a national crisis!!!!

    Really who gives a crap about this soap opera stuff. Either he’ll make some plays for the Pats and it works out to be a good move, or he doesn’t and it wasn’t. It’s a binary solution set on the field and all the gnashing of teeth matters nothing to that.

  25. Ha. Love hearing pouncey talk about anything. What a pathetic topic. Keep on back stabbing. Between this laughable/totally meaningless topic and your coachs wannabe smarts I don’t know how you even get through the week! Oh wait, you follow your pious QB and point to the sky for help. That’ll work.

  26. As far as I know Harrison hasn’t said anything to the media on this, so what the h— is Pouncey talking about?

  28. “Center Maurkice Pouncey said Harrison “erased his own legacy” … seriously?? I can’t believe any Steeler fan agrees with this. Harrison epitomizes the Steelers and likely a future HOFer in a Steelers uniform.

  30. I wonder if this is a case of the truth being somewhere in between the 2 stories. Was he unhappy, seems so, he stated that had he known his playing time would be so limited he would not have signed. Did he actually say he wanted out? Did the Steelers interpret that statement as to mean he wanted out? We may never know. Big Ben didn’t say anything of that nature, as a matter of fact he said he was shocked. Then again Ben contradicts himself sometimes so I do not know whether to believe that statement or not. Lets just wait to see how he plays, we will know soon enough if he is washed up or not. If he plays well for the Pats will it be a case of a coach knowing how to best utilize a player and take advantage of his strengths?

  31. It’s too bad Montana erased his 49er legacy by going to the Chiefs, as did Manning when he left the Colts.

  32. The guy is not the same player he was 5 years ago. He will likely get hurt against the jets and go on IR.

  33. Deja Vu for James when he wouldn’t take a pay cut and stalked off to sign with Bengals, a division rival much more reviled bySteellll

  34. bleedingfacemask says:
    December 27, 2017 at 4:24 pm
    In other words, a Pouncey brother speaks and we’re supposed to believe it? Yeah, well…no.
    ——————————————————————–
    Can you believe the audio tape from two weeks ago when Harrison himself said he never would’ve signed in Pittsburgh if he knew his playing time would be so minimal?

  35. As far as I know Harrison hasn’t said anything to the media on this, so what the h— is Pouncey talking about?
    ———————————————————————
    just two weeks ago Harrison himself said he never would’ve signed in Pittsburgh if he knew his playing time would be so minimal!
    Let’s get all the facts before posting, huh?

