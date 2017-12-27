Suspension makes it easier, cheaper to cut Eli Apple

Getty Images

The suspension of cornerback Eli Apple won’t affect the Giants on the field for the final week of 2017, because Apple hasn’t done much in recent weeks. The move will help the Giants considerably in 2018, if (as expected) they move on from Apple.

The suspension for conduct detrimental to the team will wipe out his otherwise guaranteed compensation for 2018 and 2019. Which means that the Giants can cut Apple and owe him nothing.

He’s currently due to make $1.827 million next year and $2.516 million in 2019, all of which is fully guaranteed. The invalidation of the guarantees will allow the Giants to dump him with no further financial obligation.

As the 10th overall pick in the 2016 draft, Apple received a signing bonus of $9.219 million. He earned $450,000 in 2016 and his base salary for 2017 was $1.138 million. The suspension will cost him a game check in the amount of nearly $67,000.

If released, Apple would be subject to waivers. If no one claims his contract, Apple would become a free agent.